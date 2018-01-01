Fire damages a residential shed in Nishat

Srinagar: A residential tin shed was damaged in a fire incident in Bren Nishat area of Srinagar on Monday.

An eyewitness said that massive fire broke out on Sunday night in a residential tin shed of Mohammad Yousuf Khan son of Late Mohammad Ramzan Khan resident of Brein, Nishat.

The house caught fire due to the short circuit during mid-night at almost 12 am. The fire was so intense that it damaged everything leaving nothing behind.

“We appeal government to help us financially as we belong to the lower class section of the society and don’t have any source of income,” said one of the family member.

He added that the fire was caused due to short circuit

Drug Racket Busted at Zakura

Srinagar: In its continuous efforts against drug trafficking Police station zakoora on Monday during naka checking at Takia Sangrishi apprehended 08 persons

During their personal search about 05 kg of cannabis (ganja) was recovered. Case FIR no 1/2018 u/s 8/20 NDPS registered and investigation taken up.