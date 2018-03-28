Family of LeT’s Cadre From Downtown Urges Him To Return Home

Srinagar—The family of a missing youth, who has reportedly joined Lashker-e-Toiba militancy, on Wednesday urged him to return home, while appealing to the LeT to let him go as his parents were not well.

Faid Mushtaq Waza, a resident of Khanyar in Downtown here, went missing on Friday and an appeal was made by his family after a picture purportedly showing him holding a gun went viral on social media yesterday.

His ailing parents said that they were shocked after they learnt that he had reportedly joined the Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT) militant outfit, Waza's family members told reporters at the Press Enclave in State’s summer capital. No official statement or comment has been issued by the police.

Waza had gone to attend a religious gathering on Friday and did not return home. His mobile-phone was switched off since then, a family member said. The youth's family members have filed a missing person's report.

His father is in hospital and his mother is also not keeping well, they are both in shock, the family member said.

"We came to know that he has joined militancy, we saw his picture on the Internet. We appeal him to leave arms and return home, otherwise his parents cannot bear it," the family member said.

The family also appealed to the LeT to let Waza go, the member said.

"The militants are also our sons. We appeal them to let him go as his parents are ill," the family member said.