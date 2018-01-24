 Skip to main content
Expired vaccines in LD Hospital: GMS constitutes Board to probe the case

Recently, it had come to fore that expired vaccines ‘Menadi­one Sodium Bisulphate’ manu­factured by Indore based phar­maceutical company ‘Modern Laborites’ were administered to neonates at Lal Ded Hospital.

Srinagar—Principal Govern­ment Medical College Srinagar has constituted a Board to as­certain the facts about the use of expired vaccines at Lal Ded Hospital Srinagar.

Sources confirmed to news agency CNS that Principal Government Medical College Dr Saima Rashid has con­stituted a Board comprising Heads of different hospitals to inquire the matter.

“It will be a time bound in­quiry and the report will be submitted by Board to Princi­pal within week’s time,” sourc­es added.

In charge drug procuring section of LD Hospital Dr Su­haila said that they were all shocked to learn that expired vaccines are being adminis­tered to the neonates. “I have already in a communiqué had asked to stop the usage the ex­pired drugs. We fail to under­stand where from the expired vaccines emerged when there were none,” she said.

General Manager Jammu Kashmir Medical Supplies Corporation Limited (JKM­SCL) Dr Iqbal blamed hospitals for mess. He said that despite paying properly to the Corpo­ration the hospital heads do not procure the drugs in time. “The hospitals don’t procure the drugs they purchase from us in time citing lack of space in the hospitals. Those drugs rot in our ware houses. They either take these drugs back when they are on the verge of expiry or have expired. We are not at fault,” he said.

However, medicos blamed JKMSCL for all the mess. A medico wishing not to be named said that Jammu Kash­mir Medical Supplies Corpo­ration Limited procure sub-standard drugs from Indian pharmaceutical companies and when hospital heads re­fuse to purchase those drugs, the Corporation resorts to pressure tactics. There are some officials in the Corpora­tion that even doesn’t bother to check the quality and quantity aspect and sign the bills blind­ly,” he said.

“Everything is fishy in the Cor­poration. When you go beneath a little deeper, you will observe the rot,” the medico claimed.

Medical In Charge Drug Ware House of the Corporation Dr Asif said the material they procure or are dumped at the warehouse is secure.

When asked why they pro­cure supply without any check and knowing the standard of the drugs, he said: “May be it has happened

