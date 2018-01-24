Expired vaccines in LD Hospital: GMS constitutes Board to probe the case

Recently, it had come to fore that expired vaccines ‘Menadione Sodium Bisulphate’ manufactured by Indore based pharmaceutical company ‘Modern Laborites’ were administered to neonates at Lal Ded Hospital.
Srinagar—Principal Government Medical College Srinagar has constituted a Board to ascertain the facts about the use of expired vaccines at Lal Ded Hospital Srinagar.
Recently, it had come to fore that expired vaccines ‘Menadione Sodium Bisulphate’ manufactured by Indore based pharmaceutical company ‘Modern Laborites’ were administered to neonates at Lal Ded Hospital.
Sources confirmed to news agency CNS that Principal Government Medical College Dr Saima Rashid has constituted a Board comprising Heads of different hospitals to inquire the matter.
“It will be a time bound inquiry and the report will be submitted by Board to Principal within week’s time,” sources added.
In charge drug procuring section of LD Hospital Dr Suhaila said that they were all shocked to learn that expired vaccines are being administered to the neonates. “I have already in a communiqué had asked to stop the usage the expired drugs. We fail to understand where from the expired vaccines emerged when there were none,” she said.
General Manager Jammu Kashmir Medical Supplies Corporation Limited (JKMSCL) Dr Iqbal blamed hospitals for mess. He said that despite paying properly to the Corporation the hospital heads do not procure the drugs in time. “The hospitals don’t procure the drugs they purchase from us in time citing lack of space in the hospitals. Those drugs rot in our ware houses. They either take these drugs back when they are on the verge of expiry or have expired. We are not at fault,” he said.
However, medicos blamed JKMSCL for all the mess. A medico wishing not to be named said that Jammu Kashmir Medical Supplies Corporation Limited procure sub-standard drugs from Indian pharmaceutical companies and when hospital heads refuse to purchase those drugs, the Corporation resorts to pressure tactics. There are some officials in the Corporation that even doesn’t bother to check the quality and quantity aspect and sign the bills blindly,” he said.
“Everything is fishy in the Corporation. When you go beneath a little deeper, you will observe the rot,” the medico claimed.
Medical In Charge Drug Ware House of the Corporation Dr Asif said the material they procure or are dumped at the warehouse is secure.
When asked why they procure supply without any check and knowing the standard of the drugs, he said: “May be it has happened
Be part of Open Journalism
At Kashmir Observer we pride ourselves for being open, honest and unbiased. If you have noticed we haven’t put up a paywall unlike many news organisations, – as we want to keep our journalism open. We believe journalism should be open, fearless and unbiased. Open information helps with informed decisions.
Journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce, despite all the hardships we still do it, because we believe our perspective matters – because it might well be your perspective, too. Today more people are reading Kashmir Observer than ever, but only a handful are paying and advertising revenues across the media industry is falling fast.
If everyone who reads our reporting, helps to support it, our future would be much more secure and we will be able to keep our and your perspective going. So if we may ask, we ask your help in keeping the Kashmir Observer’s journalism fair and square.Support Our Journalism
Conversations
The opinions expressed in reader contributions are those of the respective author only, and do not reflect the opinions/views of Kashmir Observer or/and it's affiliate.