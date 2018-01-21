Expired Vaccine:Kashmir based NGO seeks action against Lal Ded hospital administration

Srinagar—Kashmir based NGO has appealed Divisional Commissioner Kashmir to conduct a thorough probe into the allegations that expired vaccines were being administered to neonates at Lal Ded Hospital Srinagar.

Chairman All Peoples Progressive Alliance Showkat Ali Pathan told news agency CNS that they have submitted a complaint before Divisional Commissioner seeking probe into the allegations against Lal Ded Hospital administration.

“It is bring into your kind notice that we came across a news report regarding issuance of the expiry medicine for neonates in government L.D.Hospital Srinagar vide Medicine batch number MEI1505 MFG date 12/2015 and Expire date 11/2017 supplied/Manufacturer by Modern Laboratories 45-47 sector D-2, Sanwer Road industrial Area Indore Madhya Pradesh (JKMSCL SUPPLY) which is still used in hospital. It is serious and dangerous for Neonates.

Kindly consider this application as public interest complaint submitted by APPAK on the behalf of general public seeking directions to the concern officials for strict action against the medical superintendent of the hospital and conduct enquiry into the incident,” the application submitted before Divisional Commissioner Kashmir reads.