Expedite work on city dev projects on priority: Asiea to SMC

Chairs meeting to review the functioning of Srinagar Municipal Corporation
Srinagar—Minister of State for Housing and Urban Development, Asiea Naqash today directed Srinagar Municipal Corporation (SMC) to expedite the work on ongoing developmental projects in the city on priority basis so that the inhabitants are provided with every facility of the modern-day life.
The Minister made these remarks during a meeting she chaired to review the functioning of the Corporation.
During the meeting, the Minister was informed about progress on ongoing works under AMRUT, Swachh Bharat Mission, Jhelum Tawi Flood River Project, Smart City project, construction of Modern Abattoir, and other schemes in the Capital City.
Asiea directed Engineers and officers of SMC to speed up the pace of all developmental works in the city and ensure their timely completion so that the general public don’t face any inconvenience.
She was apprised about different facets of soon to be launched Swachta app. It was said that the app would act as a communication tool between SMC officials and public for redressal of their grievances with regard to sanitation, drainage, street lighting and other Corporation related issues.
While emphasizing the importance of waste segregation, the Minister directed SMC to ensure that segregation takes place throughout the city gradually and in a planned and scientific manner.
Commissioner SMC said that for waste collection at the household level, SMC has started dual chambered hopper vehicle services in various areas of the city. The Commissioner told the meeting that 123 hopper vehicles, so far, have been put to use whereas SMC is in a mode of procuring more such vehicles as per the requirement.
While reviewing works done under SBM, the Minister was informed that SMC has received at least 19193 applications out of which 4043 has been verified and approved. Out of these approved applications, more than 500 Individual Household Latrines (IHHL) have been constructed.
On CTPT (community Toilets and Public Toilets), it was said that the mission for construction of 250 seats and 4000 IHHLs is in full swing and SMC would be able to declare city open defecation free by October 2018.
During the meeting, the Minister also took a detailed review of JTFRP for up gradation of existing 49 dewatering stations in the city. She asked engineers to plug all water logging points properly in the city before the onset of rainy days.
For the beautification of summer capital, Asiea directed Commissioner SMC to prepare a special action plan for the development of more green spaces in the city. She also directed engineers to ensure intelligent traffic system is installed in 34 locations across the city at an earliest so that smooth traffic regulation is ensured.
Commissioner SMC Reyaz Ahmad Wani, Joint Commissioner Syed Abdul Qasim, Secretary Hilal Ahmad Deewani, Engineers and other senior officers of SMC were present in the meeting.
