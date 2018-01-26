Executive Engineer Landscape Division city suspended

"He shall remain attached with Chief Engineer R&B Kashmir."
Jammu—The Public Works Department on Thursday was placed under suspension Mohammad Yousuf Tramboo I/C Executive Engineer, Landscape Division Srinagar for dereliction of duty.
“Pending enquiry into the matter and in the interest of administration, Mohammad Yousuf Tramboo, I/C Executive Engineer, Landscape Division Srinagar, is hereby placed under suspension with immediate effect for dereliction of duty,” said an order issued by Mr Sanjeev Verma, Commissioner Secretary to the Government, Public Works (R&B) Department.
He shall remain attached with Chief Engineer R&B Kashmir, the order said.
It further said that the charge of the post of the Executive Engineer, Landscape Division Srinagar will be assigned to Asgar Ali Watali I/C Executive Engineer R&B construction Division 1st Srinagar, in addition to his own duties.
Pertinently, Minister for Works, Mr Naeem Akhtar had asked the Executive Engineer, Landscape Division Srinagarto undertake massive landscaping and plantation of the open spaces along the roads in Srinagar city to restore the aesthetic sense.
However, according to PWD officials, the Executive Engineer had failed to deliver on the assignment.
