Er. Rasheed protests against killings in Srinagar

Rasheed along with his workers held a sit-in on Residency Road.
Srinagar—Legislator Engineer Rasheed along with this party workers staged a protest against the Kashmir killings outside Press Enclave Srinagar.
Rasheed along with his workers held a sit-in on Residency Road.
The workers were carrying placards seeking an end to genocide in Kashmir. Rasheed raised slogans against India and Army and asked Jammu Kashmir Police to come to their ‘senses’.
Thirteen militants, four civilians and three security men were killed in three encounters at Anantnag and Shopian on Sunday.
While talking to reporters, Engineer Rasheed said that killings of civilians and militants are not going to solve any problem. He said India is resorting to genocide in Kashmir. “Unless and until India doesn’t address the basic issue, people in Kashmir will not fall silent and they will continue to take on India,” he said.
He said that those people should feel ashamed of themselves who rejoice the killings of militants. “First they are our Kashmiri youth and then militants. It is India that forced them to take to guns,” he added.
Be part of Open Journalism
At Kashmir Observer we pride ourselves for being open, honest and unbiased. If you have noticed we haven’t put up a paywall unlike many news organisations, – as we want to keep our journalism open. We believe journalism should be open, fearless and unbiased. Open information helps with informed decisions.
Journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce, despite all the hardships we still do it, because we believe our perspective matters – because it might well be your perspective, too. Today more people are reading Kashmir Observer than ever, but only a handful are paying and advertising revenues across the media industry is falling fast.
If everyone who reads our reporting, helps to support it, our future would be much more secure and we will be able to keep our and your perspective going. So if we may ask, we ask your help in keeping the Kashmir Observer’s journalism fair and square.Support Our Journalism
Conversations
The opinions expressed in reader contributions are those of the respective author only, and do not reflect the opinions/views of Kashmir Observer or/and it's affiliate.