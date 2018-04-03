Er. Rasheed protests against killings in Srinagar

Srinagar—Legislator Engi­neer Rasheed along with this party workers staged a protest against the Kashmir killings outside Press Enclave Srinagar.

Rasheed along with his workers held a sit-in on Resi­dency Road.

The workers were carry­ing placards seeking an end to genocide in Kashmir. Rasheed raised slogans against India and Army and asked Jammu Kashmir Police to come to their ‘senses’.

Thirteen militants, four ci­vilians and three security men were killed in three encoun­ters at Anantnag and Shopian on Sunday.

While talking to report­ers, Engineer Rasheed said that killings of civilians and militants are not going to solve any problem. He said India is resorting to genocide in Kash­mir. “Unless and until India doesn’t address the basic issue, people in Kashmir will not fall silent and they will continue to take on India,” he said.

He said that those people should feel ashamed of them­selves who rejoice the kill­ings of militants. “First they are our Kashmiri youth and then militants. It is India that forced them to take to guns,” he added.