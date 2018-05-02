 Skip to main content
MLA's house attacked with petrol bomb in Shopian
3 persons rescued from flash floods in Kathua
56 kg poppy seized in Udhampur; 2 arrested
'Miscreants' attack school bus in Shopian, 2 injured: Police
Youth stabbed to death during clash in Kathua; 2 arrested

Er. Rasheed asks Govt. to come clean on slum dwellers

138

"It is strange while Army, police and oth­er agencies are frequently busy is collecting data of various sorts by infiltrating privacy of the permanent citizens of state, no agency from the Govt. is keeping an eye on the flooded entry of thousands of outsiders, who don’t work in any private or state sector as skilled or un­skilled laborers."

Srinagar—Asking State Govt. to come clean on huge number of outsiders who every year occupy state land in various towns and in Sri­nagar city, AIP Supremo and MLA Langate Er. Ra­sheed has said that the issue is of a serious nature and needs immediate and con­crete time bound action.

Addressing a function in Srinagar organized to wel­come prominent entrepre­neur and political activist Sheeban Ashai in AIP. Er. Rasheed said that we are not against those who come to state as tourists, work­ing class and other profes­sionals but huge entry of baggers and suspicious mi­grants is unacceptable.

He said “It is strange while Army, police and oth­er agencies are frequently busy is collecting data of various sorts by infiltrating privacy of the permanent citizens of state, no agency from the Govt. is keeping an eye on the flooded entry of thousands of outsiders, who don’t work in any private or state sector as skilled or un­skilled laborers.

Not only there is every ap­prehension of miscreants and anti-social elements residing in these tented locations but one has a reason to believe that some elements within the govt. have been facilitat­ing these seasonal illegal mi­grants. It is ironic that their number is growing every day and from mosques to bus depos and from villages to towns these people have made life of locals miserable”.

Er. Rasheed asked Govt. if Kashmiris are like strangers, given step motherly treat­ment in their own native land and asked to prove their identity day in and day out how come are these uninvit­ed guests allowed to occupy the prime state lands and get away with what they want”.

Er. Rasheed while appeal­ing people from all sections of the society to take notice of the issue warned state Govt. of dire consequences, if it doesn’t throw all those families out of the valley whose whereabouts are not known and have no business to be here.

Speaking on the occa­sion Er. Rasheed said that Sheeban Ashai’s entry to the party is a welcome move and appealed youth to come forward to strengthen AIP’s efforts for resolution to Kashmir dispute in ac­cordance with the senti­ments and wishes of Kash­miri people.

Be part of Open Journalism

At Kashmir Observer we pride ourselves for being open, honest and unbiased. If you have noticed we haven’t put up a paywall unlike many news organisations, – as we want to keep our journalism open. We believe journalism should be open, fearless and unbiased. Open information helps with informed decisions.

Journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce, despite all the hardships we still do it, because we believe our perspective matters – because it might well be your perspective, too. Today more people are reading Kashmir Observer than ever, but only a handful are paying and advertising revenues across the media industry is falling fast.

If everyone who reads our reporting, helps to support it, our future would be much more secure and we will be able to keep our and your perspective going. So if we may ask, we ask your help in keeping the Kashmir Observer’s journalism fair and square.

 Tags Engineer RashidSrinagarSlums

Conversations

No personal attacks or insults, no hate speech, no profanity. Please keep the conversation civil and help us moderate this thread by reporting any abuse. See our Commenting rules.

The opinions expressed in reader contributions are those of the respective author only, and do not reflect the opinions/views of Kashmir Observer or/and it's affiliate.

More from City News

Trending on Observer