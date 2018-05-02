Er. Rasheed asks Govt. to come clean on slum dwellers

"It is strange while Army, police and other agencies are frequently busy is collecting data of various sorts by infiltrating privacy of the permanent citizens of state, no agency from the Govt. is keeping an eye on the flooded entry of thousands of outsiders, who don’t work in any private or state sector as skilled or unskilled laborers."
Srinagar—Asking State Govt. to come clean on huge number of outsiders who every year occupy state land in various towns and in Srinagar city, AIP Supremo and MLA Langate Er. Rasheed has said that the issue is of a serious nature and needs immediate and concrete time bound action.
Addressing a function in Srinagar organized to welcome prominent entrepreneur and political activist Sheeban Ashai in AIP. Er. Rasheed said that we are not against those who come to state as tourists, working class and other professionals but huge entry of baggers and suspicious migrants is unacceptable.
He said “It is strange while Army, police and other agencies are frequently busy is collecting data of various sorts by infiltrating privacy of the permanent citizens of state, no agency from the Govt. is keeping an eye on the flooded entry of thousands of outsiders, who don’t work in any private or state sector as skilled or unskilled laborers.
Not only there is every apprehension of miscreants and anti-social elements residing in these tented locations but one has a reason to believe that some elements within the govt. have been facilitating these seasonal illegal migrants. It is ironic that their number is growing every day and from mosques to bus depos and from villages to towns these people have made life of locals miserable”.
Er. Rasheed asked Govt. if Kashmiris are like strangers, given step motherly treatment in their own native land and asked to prove their identity day in and day out how come are these uninvited guests allowed to occupy the prime state lands and get away with what they want”.
Er. Rasheed while appealing people from all sections of the society to take notice of the issue warned state Govt. of dire consequences, if it doesn’t throw all those families out of the valley whose whereabouts are not known and have no business to be here.
Speaking on the occasion Er. Rasheed said that Sheeban Ashai’s entry to the party is a welcome move and appealed youth to come forward to strengthen AIP’s efforts for resolution to Kashmir dispute in accordance with the sentiments and wishes of Kashmiri people.
