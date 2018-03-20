Enhanced surface connectivity key to overall development: Div Com

Srinagar—Appreciating the work done in enhancing con­nectivity in urban as well as rural areas, Divisional Commis­sioner Kashmir, Baseer Ahmad Khan said that the need of the hour is to not only sustain the momentum but also enhance the speed of work wherever there is a scope of improvement.

The Div Com was speaking at a meeting to review the func­tioning of Public Works Depart­ment. The meeting was attended by Chief Engineer R&B, SEs and other officials.

The Chief Engineer R&B made a detailed presentation of the work that has been com­pleted and the projects that are under various stages of comple­tion. The meeting was informed that in 2017-18 a total of 2552 kms of roads were macadamized as compared to just 335 kms in 2016- 17. He said that for 2018-19, the road length to be macadamized will be a record in the making.

Regarding NABARD scheme, it was said that out of total 313 ap­proved schemes, 99 have been com­pleted and work is going on rest of the works. Under special bridges programme, against the total 199 bridges, 66 have been completed.

The Div Com appreciated the work done under CRF scheme and said that CRF will go a long way in changing the socio-economic scenario by way of building modern roads. Under the CRF, 99 schemes have been approved at a cost of Rs 1308.45 crore. Out of these 30 schemes already stand completed. The CRF consist of major proj­ects like Awantipora-Tral via Dadsara road, Chehlan Asthal bridge, Adijan bridge, Bijbehara Shopian road, Reshnagri bridge and others.

The Div Com said that most of the works were taken up in 2017 and will be completed by 2019 thus bringing a sea change in in­ter-district and intra-district road communication. He said that the enhanced road communication will catalyze the increased eco­nomic activity and thus open new avenues of livelihood.

On the occasion, the officials flagged various issues like land ac­quisition and shifting of utilities that are hampering the speedy work of the department. The Div Com directed Chief Engineer PDD and PHE to immediately start work on shifting of utilities.