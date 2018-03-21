Emergency patients suffer at late hours in SMHS Hospital

Srinagar—The patient care sys­tem at SMHS Hospital Srinagar is in mess, especially during night hours, a patient has to face enor­mous problems. As per attendants neither nursing staff nor doctors are seen on duty and if anyone happens to be present, he or she de­clines to see an emergency patient.

A young man from North Kashmir who is based in Sri­nagar told news agency CNS that he suffered from a panic disor­der in the middle of night. Be­fore, losing my consciousness, i rushed to SMHS Hospital. “It was around 2:20 am when I reached hospital but to my utter shock I didn’t find any Nurse or Doctor there. After wandering from here and there, I found a doctor in his room. As I approached towards him, he not only flatly refused to check my condition, but also hu­miliated me asking me to get lose from here. He was busy playing with his cell phone,” the patient Irfan Ahmed said.

He said it was only 6:30 in the morning that a doctor attended him. “After taking the prescribed medicine, I left for home. But at home, I felt dizziness again and rushed to hospital but this time my friends were accompanying me,” he said.

Irfan Ahmed added that a lady doctor probably from Jammu attended him. “I was shocked to learn from her that the medicine prescribed earlier by the doctor is not meant for the panic stroke. I somehow recovered after tak­ing the medicine prescribe by the gentle lady doctor, but I want administration to answer why nursing staff or doctors don’t re­main available and decline to see an emergency patient during late night hours. I suffered so much humiliation and problem in the hospital,” he said.

“Action should be initiated against the nursing staff and that arrogant doctor who instead of taking care of an emergency pa­tient leave him in lurch,” Irfan Ahmed said.

Medical Superintendent SMHS Hospital was not available for the comments, but another administrative official said that they will definitely look into the matter. (CNS)