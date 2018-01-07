Embezzlement in FCI Srinagar, FCI to handover case to CBI

Sources said that the stocks worth corers have not reported to Srinagar and have been sold out in Punjab, Amritsar where. “These trucks were loaded at FCI depots which were supposed to reach different centres of Kashmir valley to cater beneficiaries”, they said.
Srinagar—The food corporation of India (FCI) is set to handover the case of 21 trucks of Rice embezzlement in FCI Srinagar to CBI, sources told PTK.
Sources said that the stocks worth corers have not reported to Srinagar and have been sold out in Punjab, Amritsar where. “These trucks were loaded at FCI depots which were supposed to reach different centres of Kashmir valley to cater beneficiaries”, they said.
Sources said that director vigilance FCI who has informed that there are certain inevitable proportions which have not been addressed particularly at both district offices.
It further revealed that there is apprehension of strong nexus between transporters and some officers of district Amritsar and Srinagar as the repeated loads were given to the same registration number without ensuring the acknowledgement of their earlier loads on the basis of timely study of TOLs (transfer out invoices) at the concerned financial institution.
“The manipulation of stocks could have been averted but deliberate silence has been made for getting pecuniary benefits certificates were exchanged during account meeting at Udaipur showing no truck missing by districtSrinagar despite more than 21 trucks loads not having reported at different destinations in Kashmir division”, they said.
Adding that the amount of the goods has been recovered from the transporter but criminal liability is to be fixed against the person involved in this atrocious crime. The complete documents of the embezzlement are inpossession of PTK.
When contacted area manager told Press Trust of Kashmir that “I am on leave. Within two days i will provide you the details. (PTK)
