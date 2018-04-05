EJCC condemns wave of innocent killings in Kashmir

Srinagar: An important and extraordinary meeting of Employ­ees Joint Consultative Commit­tee (EJCC) Jammu and Kashmir, an amalgam of various employee organisations, was held here on Wednesday preside over by its chairman Aijaz Ahmad Khan.

A statement issued to GNS said that the meeting was attended by all the core group members in­clude Sheikh Aijaz Makhdoomi, Sajad Khaja, Manzoor Pampori, Ishtyaq Beigh, Ab Qayoom Beigh, Bashir Ahmad Ganaie, Javied Ahmad Akhoon, Farooq Ahmad Kawaii, Tariq Ahmad Sofi and Showkat Bhat.

All the participants in one voice expressed anguish and dis­may over the killings of innocent people in Kashmir, Palestine and Kunduz Afghanistan, the state­ment said, adding that EJCC strongly condemns these brutal killings and express deep con­cerns over the criminal silence of the global community.

“These brutal acts reflect the criminal conspiracy of planned genocide of Muslims across the world. The world super power America is the biggest terrorist stare sponsoring this bloodbath. Every day mothers lose their sons, fathers are forced to shoul­der the coffins of their young sons, women became widows and inno­cent children become orphans,” the participants said.

“Where is the UN?” EJCC members asked. “Are the world powers waiting for World War III? Indeed these acts of bloodbath are not good for global peace. The in­nocent children in Kunduz were not terrorists, they were celebrat­ing the award ceremony in their school, their mothers were wait­ing for them with flower wreaths but their dead bodies were dis­patched in blood.”

EJCC said every day innocents are being killed in Palestine and nobody seems to show concern. The members said that the recent wave of innocent killings in Kash­mir have left every eye wet and every heartbroken.

“Mothers are wailing and sis­ters are beating chests, young in­nocent people are killed by direct firing and their eyesight is being snatched by pellet guns,” they said.

EJCC demands complete ban on pellet guns and impresses upon UN to take steps to stop innocent killings in Kashmir. The partici­pants said both the nuclear coun­tries should be forced to come on table to hold meaningful dialogue.

“We appeal the world com­munity to come forward and play their role in bringing peace and harmony in this part of the world,” EJCC said and expressed solidarity with the bereaved fami­lies and prayed for the