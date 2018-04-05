EJCC condemns wave of innocent killings in Kashmir

“These brutal acts reflect the criminal conspiracy of planned genocide of Muslims across the world. The world super power America is the biggest terrorist stare sponsoring this bloodbath. Every day mothers lose their sons, fathers are forced to shoulder the coffins of their young sons, women became widows and innocent children become orphans.”
Srinagar: An important and extraordinary meeting of Employees Joint Consultative Committee (EJCC) Jammu and Kashmir, an amalgam of various employee organisations, was held here on Wednesday preside over by its chairman Aijaz Ahmad Khan.
A statement issued to GNS said that the meeting was attended by all the core group members include Sheikh Aijaz Makhdoomi, Sajad Khaja, Manzoor Pampori, Ishtyaq Beigh, Ab Qayoom Beigh, Bashir Ahmad Ganaie, Javied Ahmad Akhoon, Farooq Ahmad Kawaii, Tariq Ahmad Sofi and Showkat Bhat.
All the participants in one voice expressed anguish and dismay over the killings of innocent people in Kashmir, Palestine and Kunduz Afghanistan, the statement said, adding that EJCC strongly condemns these brutal killings and express deep concerns over the criminal silence of the global community.
“These brutal acts reflect the criminal conspiracy of planned genocide of Muslims across the world. The world super power America is the biggest terrorist stare sponsoring this bloodbath. Every day mothers lose their sons, fathers are forced to shoulder the coffins of their young sons, women became widows and innocent children become orphans,” the participants said.
“Where is the UN?” EJCC members asked. “Are the world powers waiting for World War III? Indeed these acts of bloodbath are not good for global peace. The innocent children in Kunduz were not terrorists, they were celebrating the award ceremony in their school, their mothers were waiting for them with flower wreaths but their dead bodies were dispatched in blood.”
EJCC said every day innocents are being killed in Palestine and nobody seems to show concern. The members said that the recent wave of innocent killings in Kashmir have left every eye wet and every heartbroken.
“Mothers are wailing and sisters are beating chests, young innocent people are killed by direct firing and their eyesight is being snatched by pellet guns,” they said.
EJCC demands complete ban on pellet guns and impresses upon UN to take steps to stop innocent killings in Kashmir. The participants said both the nuclear countries should be forced to come on table to hold meaningful dialogue.
“We appeal the world community to come forward and play their role in bringing peace and harmony in this part of the world,” EJCC said and expressed solidarity with the bereaved families and prayed for the
Be part of Open Journalism
At Kashmir Observer we pride ourselves for being open, honest and unbiased. If you have noticed we haven’t put up a paywall unlike many news organisations, – as we want to keep our journalism open. We believe journalism should be open, fearless and unbiased. Open information helps with informed decisions.
Journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce, despite all the hardships we still do it, because we believe our perspective matters – because it might well be your perspective, too. Today more people are reading Kashmir Observer than ever, but only a handful are paying and advertising revenues across the media industry is falling fast.
If everyone who reads our reporting, helps to support it, our future would be much more secure and we will be able to keep our and your perspective going. So if we may ask, we ask your help in keeping the Kashmir Observer’s journalism fair and square.Support Our Journalism
Conversations
The opinions expressed in reader contributions are those of the respective author only, and do not reflect the opinions/views of Kashmir Observer or/and it's affiliate.