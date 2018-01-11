EJAC condemns Police action against NHM employees

Srinagar—Employees Joint Action Committee (EJAC) president, Abdul Qayom Wani Wednesday condemned the police action against the protesting National Health Mission (NHM) employees at Jammu.

Wani as per the statement convinced a meeting of EJAC soon after his arrival from Bangladesh.

He said that the employees were protesting peacefully to press for their genuine demands.

Wani said that the government cannot curb the voice of employees by using coercive power and brutality, saying that EJAC supports the protest of NHM employees and won’t tolerate any brutality and inhuman treatment against the employees.

Terming this incident as ‘unfortunate’ Wani said that police lathicharge particularly against female employees is unacceptable and these acts will boost the employee movements and EJAC will support the genuine demands of these employees.

It is to mention that these employees are protesting for last twenty days but the authorities are showing non seriousness in solving the issues of these employees, which have created panic among the employees and inconveniences in patient care in government hospitals across Jammu and Kashmir.

Wani urged the Chief Minister, Finance Minster, Health Minister and Chief Secretary for their personal intervention in this human issue so that these employees will get justice at an earliest.

Moreover, EJAC president said that poor Contingent Paid Employees are protesting and demanding the redressal of their genuine demands especially their inclusion in SRO 520 but it is unfortunate that the authorities are not paying serious attention towards the issues of CPWs who have been working in the department on meager amount since years but the authorities are not serious to give justice to these poor employees.

Wani urged upon the authorities to redress the issues of contingent employees at an earliest.