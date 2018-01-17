Eidgah residents protest against PDD

Srinagar—The residents of Eidgah area of Srinagar on Tuesday staged a protest against the Power Development Department (PDD) for ‘failing to provide electricity to them from past several days’.

The residents of the area holding placards assembled near Srinagar’s press Enclave and chanted slogans against PDD and demanded immediate restoration of electricity.

Inhabitants of the area said that the department is forcing them to reel under darkness from past several days. “We are not getting the electricity as per the schedule. We have been left to face hardships in this harsh winter,” protesters said.

The protesters alleged that the concern Exen dragged them out from his office when they approached him with their demands. “We went to the office of concern Exen and he instead of fulfilling our demands dragged us out from his office,” the protesting residents alleged.

They later urged the PDD higher ups to look into the matter and redress their genuine grievances at an earliest