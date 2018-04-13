Durbar Opens on May 7, Div com reviews arrangements

Srinagar—Divisional Commissioner Kashmir, Baseer Ahmad Khan on Thursday chaired a meeting to review the arrangements being put in place for ensuing Durbar Move by the end of this month.

On the occasion, IG Traffic, Basant Rath, Deputy Commissioner, Srinagar, Dr Syed Abid Rashid Shah, SP Srinagar (traffic), RTO Kashmir, Deputy Director Estates, Joint Commissioner SMC, officials of Health Services Kashmir, CAPD, PHE, R&B, PDD and JKSRTC and other concerned officials were present.

Div Com held a lengthy discussion regarding residential accommodations for move employees besides sanitation and renovation works to be taken up in Government Quarters. He directed the concerned departments to ensure that the renovation and repair work at Civil Secretariat and in all government residential quarters is completed well in time besides facilities like potable water, power, ration etc are made available.

The officials of Estates department informed the Divisional Commissioner that besides the residential quarters, around 170 hotels have already been identified at various locations among which around 100 hotels will be short listed for the accommodation of employees. Officials of SRTC said the adequate arrangements will be made to ferry the goods and employees to Secretariat.

He also directed officials of SMC to ensure proper sanitation and directed them to maintain cleanliness in the city. He also directed them to repair traffic lights wherever dysfunctional and also asked them to replace defunct street lighting in the city on war footing basis.

Div Com directed the R&B officials to macadamize the patches at various spots for hassle free movement of traffic. He also directed Floriculture department to ensure beautification of roads.

On the occasion, IG Traffic asked the R&B officials to carry out few small renovation works at various spots in Srinagar which will help in traffic decongestion.

On HC dirctions, Div Com reviews implementation of traffic regulation

In pursuance of the High Court orders, Divisional Commissioner Kashmir, Baseer Ahmad Khan on Thursday convened a meeting with officials of various departments to chalk out the strategy to resolve the issues being faced by the public due to traffic congestion.

On April 3, the High Court had directed the Divisional Commissioner Kashmir to call a meeting with Inspector General of Police traffic, Commissioner SMC, Road Transport Officer Kashmir and Senior Superintendent of Police Traffic and chalk out the strategy for addressing the issues of citizens of Srinagar and report the court about the outcome of meeting.

Chairing the meeting, Div Com held a threadbare discussion with the officials to chalk out the strategy to address the traffic congestion in Srinagar. He asked the officials to work in coordination with various departments to achieve the desired goal.

Div Com directed the officials to start the drive against the illegal encroachments and ensure the removal of street vendors who have encroached public spaces. He directed the officials to impose the fine for violation of traffic rules and regulations.

He directed for immediate upgradation of facilities including passenger shelter sheds, multiple gates and separate zone of vendors at Parimpora bus stand so that both passengers and transporters don't feel any inconvenience at the terminal. He also asked the officials to carry out the repair works needed at various locations for the hassle-free movement of traffic.

Div Com asked the officials to ensure that passenger bus owners desist from overloading and stopping at random places to pick passengers. He said that every driver and conductor should be in uniform and under no circumstances women need to be seen standing in the passenger vehicles. He directed the officials to fine those vehicles found indulging in overloading.

He further asked the officials to provide a detailed report about the ground work being carried out for the smooth flow of traffic in Srinagar which can later be produced before High Court.