Dumping construction material on city roads to invite fine

Srinagar—Srinagar Municipal Corporation Saturday said that house owners and commercial establishments who keep debris and structural material on roads, lanes and parks will be fined for causing impediment to free flow of pedestrian and traffic movement.
The SMC said that all defaulters are informed to immediately remove such waste and construction material within five days. “Else fine under the Solid Waste Management Rules 2016 (Construction and Demolition Waste Management) shall be imposed on violators,” it said.
