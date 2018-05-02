DSEK revokes suspension order, 102 centers authorised for private tuitions

Srinagar—After government orders coaching centers to sus­pend their operations for a period of 90 days to get authorization to conduct private academic tuition Director School Education Kash­mir (DSEK) approves 102 coach­ing centers for private tuitions.

As per the order a copy of which is in the possession of PTK a total of 102 tuition centers authorised to operate, 43 are in Srinagar, 23 in Baramulla, 12 in Pulwama, Budgam 09, Kupwara 04, Bandipora 01, and Kulgam 01.

Worth to mention that the gov­ernment last Sunday announced suspension of academic activities in tuition centres for 90 days. Two days later a formal order was is­sued in this regard.

Following which the school education department had started public interactions to chalk out future course of action on func­tioning of these institutes.

Director education while taking to Press Trust of Kashmir said that they have constituted some guide­lines for tuition/coaching centres to qualify for operating these centers.

According to order vide no. 653 DSEK of 2018 dated 24-4-2018 issued on the subject reads, “The authorization to conduct private academic tuition by the private registered tuition centres was suspended for a period of 90 days subject to review and all the reg­istered private tuition/coaching centre were asked to furnish the details vis-a-vis enrollment of students, fee structure faculty engaged for coaching tuitioning alongwith their salary details with in the period of 10 days”.

The order further reads that the supra a meeting was held 28- 4-2018 with the representative of private tuition coaching centres association Kashmir on the is­sues involved and after thread­bare discussion and consensus arrived at with the participant following decisions were taken.

The order issued reads that in partial modification of order no. 653 DSEK of 2018 it is hereby ordered that the suspension of authorization to conduct private academic tuitioning in respect of these 102 private tuition coaching centres is revoked.

The 10 points which has been made mandatory for tuition cen­ters now includes 1. All the regis­tered private tuitions shall conduct the classes only in the 2nd half after one hour of the closure of schools as per notified school timing.

2. No tuition centre shall force the students to pay the fee dues in one installment if the amount exceeds Rs 250000 for completion of course. Therefore fee dues for providing tuition of short term course shall be received by them in two installment while as it shall be three instalments in case of long term course.

3. The aspirant students shall be allowed to monitor and analy­ses the faculty usage of facilities and material provided in the tuition centres upto maximum 20 days, and if he/she wants to discontinue after feelings dis­satisfied with regard to all these parameters he/she shall be re­funded all his/her dues.

4. Private coaching shall be per­mitted from classes 9th onwards only as it is form this stage that ca­reer advance planning takes place and this stage requires supplemen­tary academic support through private tuition centres. No private tuition centres shall engage in pro­viding private tuition upto class 8th.

5. The number of students in a class in all the tuition shall not be more than 75 students in respects of academic tuition and 100 in re­spects of coaching classes for dif­ferent entrance exams. However this is subject to the condition that a space of 09sq, feet per student the direction of the high court.

6. All the registered coaching centres shall hold the parents tu­tor meeting once in a month and the feedback must be shared with the directorate for uploading on the official website for the infor­mation of general public.

7. A separate web portal shall be established at directorate level on which the list of all the registered coaching centres will be made avail­able and the grievances, if any can be registered on the portal for quick redressal with a similar arrange­ment to be provide by registered coaching centres and put in place.

8. For the benefit of students the DESK has already constituted counseling cells at school and dis­trict level. however it was felt desir­able that as far as possible private tuition should also come up with such arrangement in the larger in­terests of the students community.

9. It has been observed that there are no waiting rooms at maximum coaching centre with the result the students waiting for a their classes are forced to wait in corridors, lanes and stress which is not desirable.

10. There was a demand form parents and social activists that even in private tuition there is a requirement to have arrangement four moral education. Therefore every tuition centre shall make necessary arrangement so that first 15 minutes are devoted for moral education every day.

The order mentions, “Now therefore in partial modification of order no. 653 DSEK of 2018 it is hereby ordered that the suspension of authorization to conduct private academic tuitioning in respect of the list of private tuition coach­ing centres forming annexure to this order is revoked subject to the conditions that they shall furnish action taken report on the decision quoted at para 2 of the order along­with the norms already notified in their registration orders within 10 days where after the matter shall be reviewed again”. (PTK)