DSEK revokes suspension order, 102 centers authorised for private tuitions

As per the order, a total of 102 tuition centers authorised to operate, 43 are in Srinagar, 23 in Baramulla, 12 in Pulwama, Budgam 09, Kupwara 04, Bandipora 01, and Kulgam 01.
Srinagar—After government orders coaching centers to suspend their operations for a period of 90 days to get authorization to conduct private academic tuition Director School Education Kashmir (DSEK) approves 102 coaching centers for private tuitions.
Worth to mention that the government last Sunday announced suspension of academic activities in tuition centres for 90 days. Two days later a formal order was issued in this regard.
Following which the school education department had started public interactions to chalk out future course of action on functioning of these institutes.
Director education while taking to Press Trust of Kashmir said that they have constituted some guidelines for tuition/coaching centres to qualify for operating these centers.
According to order vide no. 653 DSEK of 2018 dated 24-4-2018 issued on the subject reads, “The authorization to conduct private academic tuition by the private registered tuition centres was suspended for a period of 90 days subject to review and all the registered private tuition/coaching centre were asked to furnish the details vis-a-vis enrollment of students, fee structure faculty engaged for coaching tuitioning alongwith their salary details with in the period of 10 days”.
The order further reads that the supra a meeting was held 28- 4-2018 with the representative of private tuition coaching centres association Kashmir on the issues involved and after threadbare discussion and consensus arrived at with the participant following decisions were taken.
The order issued reads that in partial modification of order no. 653 DSEK of 2018 it is hereby ordered that the suspension of authorization to conduct private academic tuitioning in respect of these 102 private tuition coaching centres is revoked.
The 10 points which has been made mandatory for tuition centers now includes 1. All the registered private tuitions shall conduct the classes only in the 2nd half after one hour of the closure of schools as per notified school timing.
2. No tuition centre shall force the students to pay the fee dues in one installment if the amount exceeds Rs 250000 for completion of course. Therefore fee dues for providing tuition of short term course shall be received by them in two installment while as it shall be three instalments in case of long term course.
3. The aspirant students shall be allowed to monitor and analyses the faculty usage of facilities and material provided in the tuition centres upto maximum 20 days, and if he/she wants to discontinue after feelings dissatisfied with regard to all these parameters he/she shall be refunded all his/her dues.
4. Private coaching shall be permitted from classes 9th onwards only as it is form this stage that career advance planning takes place and this stage requires supplementary academic support through private tuition centres. No private tuition centres shall engage in providing private tuition upto class 8th.
5. The number of students in a class in all the tuition shall not be more than 75 students in respects of academic tuition and 100 in respects of coaching classes for different entrance exams. However this is subject to the condition that a space of 09sq, feet per student the direction of the high court.
6. All the registered coaching centres shall hold the parents tutor meeting once in a month and the feedback must be shared with the directorate for uploading on the official website for the information of general public.
7. A separate web portal shall be established at directorate level on which the list of all the registered coaching centres will be made available and the grievances, if any can be registered on the portal for quick redressal with a similar arrangement to be provide by registered coaching centres and put in place.
8. For the benefit of students the DESK has already constituted counseling cells at school and district level. however it was felt desirable that as far as possible private tuition should also come up with such arrangement in the larger interests of the students community.
9. It has been observed that there are no waiting rooms at maximum coaching centre with the result the students waiting for a their classes are forced to wait in corridors, lanes and stress which is not desirable.
10. There was a demand form parents and social activists that even in private tuition there is a requirement to have arrangement four moral education. Therefore every tuition centre shall make necessary arrangement so that first 15 minutes are devoted for moral education every day.
The order mentions, “Now therefore in partial modification of order no. 653 DSEK of 2018 it is hereby ordered that the suspension of authorization to conduct private academic tuitioning in respect of the list of private tuition coaching centres forming annexure to this order is revoked subject to the conditions that they shall furnish action taken report on the decision quoted at para 2 of the order alongwith the norms already notified in their registration orders within 10 days where after the matter shall be reviewed again”. (PTK)
