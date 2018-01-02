DSEK launches CM’s Super-50 Coaching initiative for civil services aspirants

“The objective of this maiden initiative is to provide free coaching to 50 meritorious students for the national and state-level civil services examinations,” said Dr G N Itoo, Director School Education Kashmir.
Srinagar– In a pioneering initiative the Directorate of School Education Kashmir (DSEK) has, on the directions of the Minister for Education, Syed Mohammad Altaf Bukhari, launched CM’s Super-50 Coaching for Civil Services examinations.
“The objective of this maiden initiative is to provide free coaching to 50 meritorious students for the national and state-level civil services examinations,” said Dr G N Itoo, Director School Education Kashmir.
He said the 50 students are being picked up for free coaching under CM’s Super-50 initiative for civil services through a screening test.
Dr Itoo said it was heartening to note that around 400 aspirants appeared in the screening test for CM’s Super-50 coaching initiative for civil services conducted by DSEK at Government Girls Higher Secondary School Kothibagh. “The screening test was conducted for social science and arts streams today,” he said and added that 50 students would be selected for intensive 6 months coaching from subject experts from within and outside the Department.
The Director School Education said that the key of the screening test conducted by DSEK would be available on the website of the Directorate (www.dsek.nic.in) by tomorrow and the result would be declared within three days.
Dr Itoo said the coaching classes for the selected candidates shall formally start from 8 January 2018 at GHSS Kothibagh at 10.30 am sharp. He said apart from providing tutoring in general studies to the students, they would also be imparted coaching as per the C-SAT pattern and all the study materials would be provided to them free of cost.
Be part of Open Journalism
At Kashmir Observer we pride ourselves for being open, honest and unbiased. If you have noticed we haven’t put up a paywall unlike many news organisations, – as we want to keep our journalism open. We believe journalism should be open, fearless and unbiased. Open information helps with informed decisions.
Journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce, despite all the hardships we still do it, because we believe our perspective matters – because it might well be your perspective, too. Today more people are reading Kashmir Observer than ever, but only a handful are paying and advertising revenues across the media industry is falling fast.
If everyone who reads our reporting, helps to support it, our future would be much more secure and we will be able to keep our and your perspective going. So if we may ask, we ask your help in keeping the Kashmir Observer’s journalism fair and square.Support Our Journalism
Conversations
The opinions expressed in reader contributions are those of the respective author only, and do not reflect the opinions/views of Kashmir Observer or/and it's affiliate.