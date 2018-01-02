DSEK launches CM’s Super-50 Coaching initiative for civil services aspirants

Srinagar– In a pioneering initiative the Directorate of School Education Kashmir (DSEK) has, on the directions of the Minister for Education, Syed Mohammad Altaf Bukhari, launched CM’s Super-50 Coaching for Civil Services examinations.

“The objective of this maiden initiative is to provide free coaching to 50 meritorious students for the national and state-level civil services examinations,” said Dr G N Itoo, Director School Education Kashmir.

He said the 50 students are being picked up for free coaching under CM’s Super-50 initiative for civil services through a screening test.

Dr Itoo said it was heartening to note that around 400 aspirants appeared in the screening test for CM’s Super-50 coaching initiative for civil services conducted by DSEK at Government Girls Higher Secondary School Kothibagh. “The screening test was conducted for social science and arts streams today,” he said and added that 50 students would be selected for intensive 6 months coaching from subject experts from within and outside the Department.

The Director School Education said that the key of the screening test conducted by DSEK would be available on the website of the Directorate (www.dsek.nic.in) by tomorrow and the result would be declared within three days.

Dr Itoo said the coaching classes for the selected candidates shall formally start from 8 January 2018 at GHSS Kothibagh at 10.30 am sharp. He said apart from providing tutoring in general studies to the students, they would also be imparted coaching as per the C-SAT pattern and all the study materials would be provided to them free of cost.