DSEK inspects Offices of Education Department

Srinagar—To make the teaching learning process more effective, Director School Education Kashmir Dr. G.N. Itoo inspected different Educational Institutions in different districts of the valley, in the same context DSEK today made surprise visits to many Education offices in District Srinagar.

He visited the office of Chief Education Officer Srinagar at Bemina and issued orders of keeping the salary of some employees withheld who were seen negligent in their duties and also ordered the issuance of show cause notice in their favour.

Talking about the monitoring system and the course of action being adopted in future Director School Education Kashmir Dr. G.N. Itoo said that when there is a dire need of making the teaching staff accountable, there is an equal need of making the work culture smooth in the offices both for solving the matters of teaching as well as non-teaching employees of the Department. DSEK also inspected many other offices and took stock of the daily routine work in these offices. He stressed upon all the concerned to work with dedication in order to ease the difficulties of the employees. He said as per the course of action devised by the Department, these type of inspection shall also continue in future in other Zonal and District level offices of the valley so that disposal of grievances without any delay is made sure. DSEK was accompanied by many senior officers of the Department.