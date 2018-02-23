DSEK inaugurates training prog for MDM Cooksa

Srinagar—Director School Education Kashmir Dr. G.N. Itoo today inaugurated a 10-Day Training programme for Master Trainers for Mid-Day Meal (MDM) cooks from 10 Districts of the Kashmir Division at Institute of Hotel Management Rajbagh.

On the occasion, DSEK, said that after completing this training programme this group shall impart training to the cooks in their respective Districts and thus all the 14000 cooks working in all the Dis­tricts of the Division including Leh and Kargil will be trained. He said that during the train­ing programme these cooks shall be made acquainted with all the aspects of the kitchen i.e. from cleanliness to differ­ent methods of cooking. He added that during the training programme the top performing cooks shall be awarded by the Department.

Meanwhile, Principal of the Institute Qazi Shabir said that these Cooks shall be given prac­tical training in the Institute and they shall be also taught different methods of cooking, methods of retaining the nutri­tional value of food and presen­tation of the cooked food.

On the occasion, Joint Di­rector Education Central, Syed Abid Hussain, Joint Director SSA H.R. Pakhru, Deputy Di­rector Planning Muhammad Yousuf Rather, Assistant Direc­tor Planning Muhammad Ishaq and Media Coordinator Fayaz Ahmad Fayaz were also present.

After the inaugural func­tion DSEK visited the train­ing classrooms of the Institute in order to take a stock of the training process.