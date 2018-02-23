DSEK inaugurates training prog for MDM Cooksa

After the inaugural function DSEK visited the training classrooms of the Institute in order to take a stock of the training process.
Srinagar—Director School Education Kashmir Dr. G.N. Itoo today inaugurated a 10-Day Training programme for Master Trainers for Mid-Day Meal (MDM) cooks from 10 Districts of the Kashmir Division at Institute of Hotel Management Rajbagh.
On the occasion, DSEK, said that after completing this training programme this group shall impart training to the cooks in their respective Districts and thus all the 14000 cooks working in all the Districts of the Division including Leh and Kargil will be trained. He said that during the training programme these cooks shall be made acquainted with all the aspects of the kitchen i.e. from cleanliness to different methods of cooking. He added that during the training programme the top performing cooks shall be awarded by the Department.
Meanwhile, Principal of the Institute Qazi Shabir said that these Cooks shall be given practical training in the Institute and they shall be also taught different methods of cooking, methods of retaining the nutritional value of food and presentation of the cooked food.
On the occasion, Joint Director Education Central, Syed Abid Hussain, Joint Director SSA H.R. Pakhru, Deputy Director Planning Muhammad Yousuf Rather, Assistant Director Planning Muhammad Ishaq and Media Coordinator Fayaz Ahmad Fayaz were also present.
After the inaugural function DSEK visited the training classrooms of the Institute in order to take a stock of the training process.
Be part of Open Journalism
At Kashmir Observer we pride ourselves for being open, honest and unbiased. If you have noticed we haven’t put up a paywall unlike many news organisations, – as we want to keep our journalism open. We believe journalism should be open, fearless and unbiased. Open information helps with informed decisions.
Journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce, despite all the hardships we still do it, because we believe our perspective matters – because it might well be your perspective, too. Today more people are reading Kashmir Observer than ever, but only a handful are paying and advertising revenues across the media industry is falling fast.
If everyone who reads our reporting, helps to support it, our future would be much more secure and we will be able to keep our and your perspective going. So if we may ask, we ask your help in keeping the Kashmir Observer’s journalism fair and square.Support Our Journalism
Conversations
The opinions expressed in reader contributions are those of the respective author only, and do not reflect the opinions/views of Kashmir Observer or/and it's affiliate.