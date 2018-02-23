 Skip to main content
Residents move to safer areas following cross LoC shelling in Uri
55 sheep, goats charred alive in fire at Lolab
Army says ‘foiled’ BAT attempt in Tangdar
Army says ‘foiled’ BAT attempt in Tangdar

DSEK inaugurates training prog for MDM Cooksa

188

After the inaugural func­tion DSEK visited the train­ing classrooms of the Institute in order to take a stock of the training process.

Srinagar—Director School Education Kashmir Dr. G.N. Itoo today inaugurated a 10-Day Training programme for Master Trainers for Mid-Day Meal (MDM) cooks from 10 Districts of the Kashmir Division at Institute of Hotel Management Rajbagh.

On the occasion, DSEK, said that after completing this training programme this group shall impart training to the cooks in their respective Districts and thus all the 14000 cooks working in all the Dis­tricts of the Division including Leh and Kargil will be trained. He said that during the train­ing programme these cooks shall be made acquainted with all the aspects of the kitchen i.e. from cleanliness to differ­ent methods of cooking. He added that during the training programme the top performing cooks shall be awarded by the Department.

Meanwhile, Principal of the Institute Qazi Shabir said that these Cooks shall be given prac­tical training in the Institute and they shall be also taught different methods of cooking, methods of retaining the nutri­tional value of food and presen­tation of the cooked food.

On the occasion, Joint Di­rector Education Central, Syed Abid Hussain, Joint Director SSA H.R. Pakhru, Deputy Di­rector Planning Muhammad Yousuf Rather, Assistant Direc­tor Planning Muhammad Ishaq and Media Coordinator Fayaz Ahmad Fayaz were also present.

After the inaugural func­tion DSEK visited the train­ing classrooms of the Institute in order to take a stock of the training process.

Be part of Open Journalism

At Kashmir Observer we pride ourselves for being open, honest and unbiased. If you have noticed we haven’t put up a paywall unlike many news organisations, – as we want to keep our journalism open. We believe journalism should be open, fearless and unbiased. Open information helps with informed decisions.

Journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce, despite all the hardships we still do it, because we believe our perspective matters – because it might well be your perspective, too. Today more people are reading Kashmir Observer than ever, but only a handful are paying and advertising revenues across the media industry is falling fast.

If everyone who reads our reporting, helps to support it, our future would be much more secure and we will be able to keep our and your perspective going. So if we may ask, we ask your help in keeping the Kashmir Observer’s journalism fair and square.

 Tags KashmirEducationMid-day meals

Conversations

No personal attacks or insults, no hate speech, no profanity. Please keep the conversation civil and help us moderate this thread by reporting any abuse. See our Commenting rules.

The opinions expressed in reader contributions are those of the respective author only, and do not reflect the opinions/views of Kashmir Observer or/and it's affiliate.

More from City News

Trending on Observer