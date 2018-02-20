DSEK flags-off students for educational tour

Srinagar—Director School Education Kashmir, (DSEK) Dr. G.N. Itoo Mondayy flagged-off the first batch of students for educational tour outside valley being held under the Student Exchange programme of Union Ministry of Human Resources Development.

The students will visit Andaman and Nicobar Islands during the tour. On this occasion, Director School Education said that such tours give a chance to the students to interact with the students of another places and the interest of students in teaching learning process is enhanced and they also come to know about the culture of other places.

Another group of 40 students from Jammu also left for the tour of Andaman and Nicobar. The students of the State will visit various Educational Institutions in Andaman and Nicobar and will also make a visit to Chennai where they shall visit the Educational Institutions and gain experience of the teaching learning process in the State. They are also scheduled to visit the Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam Museum.

The students expressed joy and also said that the tour shall benefit them in understanding the Educational set up at Andaman and Nicobar and other places. These students were selected for the tour on their brilliant success in the recently-held Matriculation examinations.

Meanwhile Secretary School Education Farooq Ahmad Shah expressed his good wishes to these students and said that one more group of the students under student exchange programme will be shortly sent to other States of the country.

He said that in 2018, ten thousand students from the state shall make such visits to different States of the Country and in this connection there has been full support from the Ministry of Human Resources Development.

It is pertinent to mention that a group of students from Andaman and Nicobar had visited the State of Jammu and Kashmir in the month of October 2017.