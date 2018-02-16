DSEK asks private coaching centres to strictly adhere to guidelines

Srinagar—Director School Education Kashmir, Dr. G. N. Itoo has taken a serious notice of the various complaints received from the parents of deserving students who had been enrolled in Private Coaching Centres under 10% Free quota of the Department.

He has once again stated that under the 10% free quota of the Department of Education that only students from the economically weak background, under RBA category and under various other parameters have been selected for Free coaching in these coaching centres. Director School Education said this in context of the various complaints received that some Private Coaching Centres are charging some little amount from some of these students.

Director Education said that the complaints from the parents in this regard shall be looked into and after enquiry, if any coaching centre will be found guilty in this regard, strict action against them shall be initiated and also their registration shall be cancelled. He assured the parents that the efforts are already in place by the Department.