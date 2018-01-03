Drug racket busted in Srinagar, 8 held

During their personal search about 05 kilograms of cannabis (Ganja) was recovered. Case FIR No 01/2018 under section 8/20 NDPS was registered and investigation was taken up.
Srinagar—In its continuous efforts against drug trafficking Police station Zakoora during naka checking at Takia Sangrishi apprehended 08 persons namely Imtiyaz Ahmad Mir son of Mohammad Aslam Mir resident of Gasoo Batpora, Umer Ahmad Mir son of Ghulam Muhammad Mir resident of Gasoo, Bilal Ahmad Najar son of Mehrajudin Najar resident of Gulshanabad Zakoora, Momin Ahmad Magray son of Mohammad Maqbool Magray resident of Gulshanabad Zakoora, Asif Ahmad Sheikh son of Nazir Ahmad Sheikh resident of Sheikh Hamza Colony Zakoora, Zahid Ahmad Mir son of Basharat Ahmad Mir resident of Zakoora, Syed Saif son of Syed Iftikhar resident of Rainawari and Sameer Ahmad Sheikh son of Mohammad Saleem Sheikh resident of Sheikh Hamza Colony Zakoora.
