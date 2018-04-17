DPS Srinagar wins ‘Boerkamp Annual Inter School Debate Competition 2018’

Srinagar—Two students of Delhi Public School Srinagar Mehak Nisar and Babar Bilal Malik made the school proud by winning the ‘Boerkamp Annual Inter School Debate Competition 2018’ held at Burn Hall School.

The topic of the debate was “Democracy: The best form of government.” Mehak spoke in favour of the motion, while Babar spoke against the current Democratic setup.

Both spoke eloquently and raised poignant points in their arguments impressing the audience by their acumen, and thoughtfulness. The students were supported well by the interjectors Sussanne Aftab and Noreen Iqbal with precise questions and rebuttals.

Our speakers were declared winners defeating a number of other schools by a comfortable margin.

The Chief Guest for the event was Abdul Bari, Judicial Magistrate (1st) Srinagar.

The Principal Alistair. R.Freese has extended his heartiest congratulations to the students and their mentors for bringing laurels to the school.

The Pro-Vice Chairman Vijay Dhar too has extended his compliments to the students, and expressed hope that the students will continue to enrich the legacy of the school. (KNS)