DPS Srinagar wins ‘Boerkamp Annual Inter School Debate Competition 2018’

The topic of the debate was “Democracy: The best form of government.” Mehak spoke in favour of the motion, while Babar spoke against the current Democratic setup.
Srinagar—Two students of Delhi Public School Srinagar Mehak Nisar and Babar Bilal Malik made the school proud by winning the ‘Boerkamp Annual Inter School Debate Competition 2018’ held at Burn Hall School.
The topic of the debate was “Democracy: The best form of government.” Mehak spoke in favour of the motion, while Babar spoke against the current Democratic setup.
Both spoke eloquently and raised poignant points in their arguments impressing the audience by their acumen, and thoughtfulness. The students were supported well by the interjectors Sussanne Aftab and Noreen Iqbal with precise questions and rebuttals.
Our speakers were declared winners defeating a number of other schools by a comfortable margin.
The Chief Guest for the event was Abdul Bari, Judicial Magistrate (1st) Srinagar.
The Principal Alistair. R.Freese has extended his heartiest congratulations to the students and their mentors for bringing laurels to the school.
The Pro-Vice Chairman Vijay Dhar too has extended his compliments to the students, and expressed hope that the students will continue to enrich the legacy of the school. (KNS)
Be part of Open Journalism
At Kashmir Observer we pride ourselves for being open, honest and unbiased. If you have noticed we haven’t put up a paywall unlike many news organisations, – as we want to keep our journalism open. We believe journalism should be open, fearless and unbiased. Open information helps with informed decisions.
Journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce, despite all the hardships we still do it, because we believe our perspective matters – because it might well be your perspective, too. Today more people are reading Kashmir Observer than ever, but only a handful are paying and advertising revenues across the media industry is falling fast.
If everyone who reads our reporting, helps to support it, our future would be much more secure and we will be able to keep our and your perspective going. So if we may ask, we ask your help in keeping the Kashmir Observer’s journalism fair and square.Support Our Journalism
Conversations
The opinions expressed in reader contributions are those of the respective author only, and do not reflect the opinions/views of Kashmir Observer or/and it's affiliate.