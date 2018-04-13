Div Com visits Hazratbal shrine, takes stock of Me’raj arrangements

Srinagar—Divisional Commissioner Kashmir, Baseer Ahmad Khan along with Deputy Commissioner Srinagar, Syed Abid Rasheed Shah today visited Hazratbal shrine here to take stock of arrangements put in place for the auspicious occasion of Shab-e-Me’raj.

Senior officers of PDD, PHE, SMC, Transport, Health and other line departments accompanied the Divisional Commissioner.

On the occasion, the Div Com went around the shrine premises and instructed the officers of the line departments to ensure fool-proof arrangements for the devotees on the Me’raj days and its Friday following.

He directed the officers of Power Development Department to ensure uninterrupted power supply at the shrine and make arrangements for proper illumination of the sanctum sanctorum and its vicinity.

He asked the FCS&CA officials to ensure an adequate supply of essentials including rice, sugar and kerosene to the residents. He also asked for provision of uninterrupted safe drinking water for the devotees on the auspicious days at the shrine.

The Divisional Commissioner directed the Health Department to ensure round-the-clock health camp at the shrine, besides making availability of ambulances with medical staff. He directed the officers to maintain cleanliness in and around the shrine by conducting special cleanliness drive besides keeping fire tenders stationed near the shrine.

He also stressed on hassle-free traffic movement during the Me’raj celebrations.

Khan enjoined upon the officers to put in their best and ensure all facilities to the devotees visiting Hazratbal on Shab-e-Me’raj and its following Friday.