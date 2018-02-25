Div Com for sustained efforts to make Kashmir polythene free

Srinagar—Divisional Com­missioner Kashmir Baseer Ah­mad Khan today called for in­creasing the anti-polythene drive in Kashmir so that the entire division becomes polythene free.

The Div Com was chairing a meeting to review the status on the anti-polythene drive, which was attended by SMC Commis­sioner and DDCs from various districts via video conferencing.

The DDCs gave a detailed brief­ing on the status of seizures of polythene, awareness campaigns, constitution of anti-polythene com­mittees, declaration of hospitals and government offices as poly­thene free and other initiatives.

It was revealed that more than 50 quintals of polythene have been seized during the recent drives in the valley. The meeting flagged the issue of lack of a place to dispose of the seized polythene.

The Div Com directed the of­ficials to continue with the prog­ress so that the Kashmir is made free of this menace within the shortest possible time.

Earlier, the Div Com reviewed progress on various developmen­tal works undertaken at Tujjar Sharief. The meeting was attended by Chief Engineer PHE and repre­sentatives of various departments.

He directed the officials to start the construction work on vi­tal water supply scheme and the power grid station at the earliest. He was also informed that the tourism department will be start­ing the construction work at the shrines within a month’s time.

The officials were directed to work overtime so that maximum facilities are created for the pil­grims who visit the holy shrine in large numbers.

He also directed the officials to restore the pristine beauty of his­toric Budshah pond in the area which has been helping in irriga­tion and drinking for centuries.