Div Com for strict regulation of transport on Parimpora-Jehangir Chowk stretch

Div Com reviews Jamia Masjid Beautification plan
Srinagar— Taking strong note of complaints regarding slowand irregular plying of public transport on Parimpora-Jehangir Chowk stretch, Divisional Commissioner Kashmir Baseer Ahmad Khan today conducted a meeting and issued directions to resolve the problem faced by people.
The meeting was attended by DC Srinagar, Traffic Advisor, VC SDA, Joint Commissioner SMC and other officials. The Div Com was informed that 190 passenger buses are plying on the road stretch but the problems arise due to erratic service. The Div Com directed the officers to ensure that the buses only stop at the designated bus stops and anybody breaking rules should be dealt accordingly. He also directed that at the main bus stops, large boards should be erected within three days wherein the no and time of the plying of each passenger bus will be displayed. He said that with such an exercise passengers will come to know when the bus is expected to come and reach the destination.
The Div Com said that in the longer run the buses will be monitored via GPS technology to enforce their plying according to rules. The Div Com said that once successfully implemented on this stretch of road, it will be gradually enforced on all roads. The Div Com said that the Color Code scheme for various vehicles ferrying passengers will be implemented which will hugely eradicate the issue of traffic jams and erratic behaviour of such vehicles.
Divisional Commissioner Baseer Ahmad Khan on Mondayreviewed the status of various developmental works that have been undertaken under Jamia Masjid Beautification plan and directed the officials to complete the project within the deadline. He was speaking at the meeting wherein DC Srinagar, Director Tourism and officials representing R&B, PDD, SMC and other departments participated. The Div com was appraised of the completed and the ongoing works at the historically important site. He said that the area is in the heart of the cultural history of Srinagar and it needs to be preserved at all cost. He said that all pending works like underground cabling, repair of damaged Khatamband ceiling, completion of certain works should be completed as per the fixed timeline.
The Director Tourism said that the project was conceived at a total cost of Rs 4.92 cr out of which Rs 3.93 has been spent. He said that the Restaurant and Interpretation centre at the site has been a huge success and it will become an ideal place to showcase the local talent.
The Div Com directed the SMC officials to depute a team for inspecting a deep drain in the periphery of Jamia Masjid which is suspecting of leaking water and get it repaired at the earliest. He also directed the officials to start an anti-polythene drive in the area so as to make it environment-friendly
