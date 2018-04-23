Div Com reviews traffic management plan for Kashmir

Srinagar—Divisional Commissioner Kashmir, Baseer Ahmad Khan today reviewed the traffic management plan for various districts in Kashmir division wherein he emphasized on the removal of encroachments, enforcement of new route plans and sustained action against traffic rules violators.

The Div Com chaired the meeting that was attended by DDC Srinagar, IGP Traffic Kashmir, Commissioner SMC, Traffic Advisor and officials representing other departments. The DDCs from other districts attended the meeting via video conferencing.

The Div Com said that government has put the efficient traffic management as the issue of one the foremost concern of public importance. He said that every effort is being put to resolve all issues and provide efficient transport facility to the public.

The Div Com got the feedback and the work done in this regard from all districts. The IG Traffic flagged a number of issues in various districts to which Div Com ordered to take up on urgent basis. He directed to remove encroachments on the highway at Pattan, shifting of the fountain at Anantnag for road widening, smoothening of the road at the bus stand in Sopore and other such issues.

The Div Com said that encroachments and illegal vendors will be removed with immediate effect and directed all DDCs to start a massive drive in this regard. He also directed the officials in districts to replicate the various initiatives taken in Srinagar. He said that all districts need to start roadside paid parking concept which will ease out traffic jamming. He said that the intelligent traffic lights will also be installed in districts wherever it is needed.

Div Com reviews status of Semi-Ring road project

Divisional Commissioner Kashmir, Baseer Ahmad Khan on reviewed the status of Semi-Ring road project and directed the officials to move from acquisition mode to working phase immediately.

The Div Com chaired the meeting which was attended by DDCs of Pulwama, Budgam, Baramulla via video-conferencing. The officials representing National Highway Authority Limited, revenue, forest and other departments were also present in the meeting.

The DDC Pulwama informed the meeting that the acquisition of land will be completed this week and land is ready for execution of work. Similarly, the DDC Budgam informed the meeting that around 1200 kanals of land have been acquired out of 4500 kanals required. Similarly, in Srinagar the paperwork has been completed for 425 kanals. In Baramulla the required 279 kanals have already been handed over to National Highway Authority Limited.

The Div Com appreciated the DDCs for speeding the acquisition mode and directed the NHAI to start the work on ground at an earliest. The meeting was informed that two camps have already been established for moving men and machinery for the operations.

The Div Com said that the road will go a long way in decongesting the intra-district traffic in the Kashmir valley.