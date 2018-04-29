Div Com reviews traffic management

Srinagar—Divisional Commis­sioner Kashmir Baseer Ahmad Khan Saturday held an extensive meeting with various stake hold­ers from across the Kashmir val­ley to review the steps taken to streamline the traffic.

The meeting was attended by IG Traffic, Traffic Advisor, SP Traffic Rural, RTO Kashmir and representatives of various trans­port unions. The Div Com said that various initiatives taken in Srinagar have started to yield results and the same will be rep­licated in all other districts. He directed the Traffic Police and ARTOs to work in tandem to curb traffic violations.

The Div Com said that every passenger bus will ply according to a timetable and ARTOs will strictly check and take action if any bus plies too slow or stops fre­quently causing inconvenience to the general public particularly students and office goers. He said that passengers buses will need to display fare list and the driver and conductor will have proper uniform. He directed the passen­ger buses to stop immediately if any male person occupies seat meant solely for women and re­fuses to vacate it. He also banned any kind of music in the buses immediately.

The Div Com also gave strict di­rections with regard to eradicating overloading and plying of school buses for ferrying passengers.

The Transporter unions raised various concerns in the meeting and the Div Com gave directions for their immediate redressal. He said unnecessary check-posts on rural roads will be removed to help transport­ers. He also directed all DDCs to audit the space for bus terminals and parking in their districts and submit reports to his office. He also directed the respective district offices to start massive sanitation drive at bus terminals in every district.

The Div Com directed the RTO to compile a weekly report with regards to action taken for streamlining of traffic on weekly basis. He also directed tippers and truckers to cover their load of con­struction material with tarpaulin or face a heavy fine.

The Div Com empowered BDOs and Naib Tehsildars to check the document of passenger vehicles and see whether they are plying on their designate routes or not