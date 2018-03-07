Div Com reviews steps taken to regulate traffic in Srinagar

Various issues including status of parking spaces in Srinagar City, colour code scheme, shifting of vendors from roads to vending zones, installation of signages and traffic lights were discussed.
Srinagar—Divisional Commissioner Kashmir Baseer Ahmad Khan today reviewed the steps taken to regulate traffic in Srinagar that will go a long way in benefittng both pedestrians and transporters.
The Div Com was chairing a meeting that was also attended by Deputy Commissioner Srinagar, Commissioner SMC, VC SDA and other officials. Transport Commissioner Jammu and RTO Kashmir participated through video conferencing.
The meeting discussed various issues including status of parking spaces in Srinagar City, colour code scheme, shifting of vendors from roads to vending zones, installation of signages and traffic lights. The SMC was also directed to install all signages within next ten days.
The Div Com directed the SMC to clear the confusion regarding development of parking spots in the city. The meeting was also informed that colour coding of sumo vehicles and other such passenger vehicles will be completed within next 15 days.
The Div Com directed the SMC, SDA and Traffic police to start a dedicated drive to shift the vendors to dedicated parking zones. He also directed them to start a parallel awareness drive so that vendors are made aware of the benefits of moving to those places.
