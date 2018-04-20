Div Com reviews status of major road, bridge projects in City

Srinagar—Divisional Commis­sioner Kashmir, Baseer Ahmad Khan on Thursday visited Rajbagh and Mahjoor Nagar localities here to review the status of mega road and bridge projects under construc­tion in these areas.

The Div Com directed the of­ficials of various departments to work in tandem so that the pace of development projects is expe­dited. District Development Com­missioner Srinagar, Dr Syed Abid Rashid Shah and other concerned officers from line departments ac­companied the Div Com.

The Div Com directed the SMC officials to undertake massive de­molition drive starting from old Zero Bridge against the illegal en­croachments that are hampering the progress of the work. He said that the road will go a long way in decongesting the intra-city and inter-district traffic. He said that the 10.5 km road widening project will start from Zero Bridge and reach IG road via Bund and gov­ernment is keen to complete it within shortest possible time.

He directed the police to provide the required support to make the demolition drive successful and complete it in three days. He asked the DDC Srinagar to monitor the demolition drive on daily basis.

Later, the Div Com also visited the under construction Mahjoor Nagar bridge where he was in­formed that majority of works on the bridge has been completed. The Div Com said that the bridge is slated to be thrown open to traffic by May 05 and directed the constructing agen­cy