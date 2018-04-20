Div Com reviews status of major road, bridge projects in City

The Div Com directed the officials of various departments to work in tandem so that the pace of development projects is expedited.
Srinagar—Divisional Commissioner Kashmir, Baseer Ahmad Khan on Thursday visited Rajbagh and Mahjoor Nagar localities here to review the status of mega road and bridge projects under construction in these areas.
The Div Com directed the officials of various departments to work in tandem so that the pace of development projects is expedited. District Development Commissioner Srinagar, Dr Syed Abid Rashid Shah and other concerned officers from line departments accompanied the Div Com.
The Div Com directed the SMC officials to undertake massive demolition drive starting from old Zero Bridge against the illegal encroachments that are hampering the progress of the work. He said that the road will go a long way in decongesting the intra-city and inter-district traffic. He said that the 10.5 km road widening project will start from Zero Bridge and reach IG road via Bund and government is keen to complete it within shortest possible time.
He directed the police to provide the required support to make the demolition drive successful and complete it in three days. He asked the DDC Srinagar to monitor the demolition drive on daily basis.
Later, the Div Com also visited the under construction Mahjoor Nagar bridge where he was informed that majority of works on the bridge has been completed. The Div Com said that the bridge is slated to be thrown open to traffic by May 05 and directed the constructing agency
