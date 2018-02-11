Div Com reviews status of Boulevard road project

The Div Com directed the concerned departments to complete all the modalities necessary for the groundwork so that the project work gets started at the earliest.
Srinagar—Divisional Commissioner Kashmir, Baseer Ahmad Khan reviewed the modalities for four-lanning of Boulevard road from Lake View Park to Kralsangri during a meeting chaired here today.
The meeting was attended by Deputy Commissioner Srinagar, Director Tourism and officials representing LAWDA, SDA, SMC, R&B, PDD and other departments.
The Div Com directed the concerned departments to complete all the modalities necessary for the groundwork so that the project work gets started at the earliest. He directed the officials to complete the preliminary works for acquisition and shifting of utilities on the proposed four-lane road project. He said that once completed it will greatly reduce the traffic congestion on the vital stretch of road.
Later, the Div Com also toured the city and reviewed the pace of work on the Sheikhbagh Car Parking and Hazratbal beautification project.
At Sheikhbagh, the Div Com directed the officials to complete the project within the stipulated time and demolish the illegal structure inside the premises at the earliest.
While reviewing work at Hazratbal, the Div Com directed for immediate shifting of the structure that comes in the way of the mega project. He asked the officials to accommodate the displaced family at a proper alternative site.
