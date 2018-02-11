 Skip to main content

Div Com reviews status of Boulevard road project

The Div Com directed the con­cerned departments to complete all the modalities necessary for the groundwork so that the proj­ect work gets started at the ear­liest.

Srinagar—Divisional Com­missioner Kashmir, Baseer Ahmad Khan reviewed the mo­dalities for four-lanning of Bou­levard road from Lake View Park to Kralsangri during a meeting chaired here today.

The meeting was attended by Deputy Commissioner Srinagar, Director Tourism and officials representing LAWDA, SDA, SMC, R&B, PDD and other departments.

The Div Com directed the con­cerned departments to complete all the modalities necessary for the groundwork so that the proj­ect work gets started at the ear­liest. He directed the officials to complete the preliminary works for acquisition and shifting of utilities on the proposed four-lane road project. He said that once completed it will greatly re­duce the traffic congestion on the vital stretch of road.

Later, the Div Com also toured the city and reviewed the pace of work on the Sheikhbagh Car Parking and Hazratbal beautifi­cation project.

At Sheikhbagh, the Div Com di­rected the officials to complete the project within the stipulated time and demolish the illegal structure inside the premises at the earliest.

While reviewing work at Haz­ratbal, the Div Com directed for immediate shifting of the structure that comes in the way of the mega project. He asked the officials to ac­commodate the displaced family at a proper alternative site.

 

 

