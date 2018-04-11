Div Com reviews modalities for starting water transport

Srinagar—Divisional Commissioner Baseer Ahmad Khan on Tuesday reviewed the modalities for starting of water transport in Jhelum and Dal Lake.

The meeting was attended by DDC Srinagar, Director Tourism, Chief Engineer PHE, VC LAWDA, Traffic Advisor and other officials. The Div Com said that the successful start of water transport will greatly reduce the pressure on land traffic.

The Traffic Advisor presented a detailed plan of developing particular River Ghats along the Jhelum and works that have to be executed by various department.

The Div Com said that the last year was learning experience for the department and this year the water transport will started formally. He said that in the first phase water transport service will be started from Panthachowk to Chattabal Weir. He said that in the second phase the water transport will be further taken forward to other areas.

The Div Com was informed that 15 ghats are complete and ready for working. He directed the SDA and SMC to complete required work on the all the remaining ghats at the earliest. He also directed for installing food court and washroom blocks at the ghats. PDD was also directed to install lights at the ghats and ensure full illumination. Similar directions were passed on to VC LAWDA for starting of water transport service in Dal waters.

Earlier the Div Com also reviewed the progress on shifting of Central University of Kashmir to Ganderbal. The meeting was attended by DDC Ganderbal via video conferencing, Registrar CUK and representative of constructing agency NBCC in person.

The meeting was informed that part of CUK already works from Ganderbal. The DDC Ganderbal informed that DIET building will be transferred to CUK within a weeks’ time. Furthermore the two Pre Engineered Buildings will be completed at CUK campus Ganderbal within a months’ time and a major portion of CUK will shift to that place after that time. The Div Com expressed his satisfaction at the pace of work at CUK Ganderbal campus.