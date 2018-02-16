Div Com reviews modalities for starting water transport

"The water transport will comprise of both rapid and slow speed service matching the ambience and need of the concerned stretch of the river."
Srinagar—Divisional Commissioner Kashmir Baseer Ahmad Khan on Thursday chaired a meeting to review the modalities for starting water transport on Jhelum river.
The meeting was attended by Director Tourism, Chief Engineer I&FC, Traffic Advisor, ADC Srinagar and officials representing other departments. The Div Com said that the water transport service in Kashmir has a potential to decongest roads as it will provide an alternate route to transport goods and people.
The Div Com reviewed the plans and arrangements put in place for the successful start of such a transport. He directed the officials to finalize all the arrangements by taking in confidence all stakeholders for starting the services at the earliest. He said that the water transport will comprise of both rapid and slow speed service matching the ambience and need of the concerned stretch of the river. He said that the water transport also has the potential to become a crowd puller for tourists and those who want to explore the city in a new way.
