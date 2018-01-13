Div Com reviews modalities for relocation of Bunker at Palladium Cinema

The meeting was attended by Deputy Commissioner Srinagar, DIG JKP, DIG’s from CRPF, VC SDA, Joint Commissioner SMC and other officials.
Srinagar—Divisional Commissioner Kashmir Baseer Ahmad Khan on Friday reviewed the modalities for removal of security bunker at the Palladium cinema located in Lal Chowk during a meeting.
The meeting was attended by Deputy Commissioner Srinagar, DIG JKP, DIG’s from CRPF, VC SDA, Joint Commissioner SMC and other officials.
The Div Com said that following the demand from local shopkeepers and in tune with the requirement for smooth movement of people and aesthetics of the area, the bunker needs to be relocated to some other place.
He directed the DC Srinagar to identify alternate locations for the bunker and in consultation with the concerned officials the final location should be finalized. The DIG CRPF said that once the alternate feasible location is provided, the bunker will be removed in the interest of general public.
Be part of Open Journalism
At Kashmir Observer we pride ourselves for being open, honest and unbiased. If you have noticed we haven’t put up a paywall unlike many news organisations, – as we want to keep our journalism open. We believe journalism should be open, fearless and unbiased. Open information helps with informed decisions.
Journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce, despite all the hardships we still do it, because we believe our perspective matters – because it might well be your perspective, too. Today more people are reading Kashmir Observer than ever, but only a handful are paying and advertising revenues across the media industry is falling fast.
If everyone who reads our reporting, helps to support it, our future would be much more secure and we will be able to keep our and your perspective going. So if we may ask, we ask your help in keeping the Kashmir Observer’s journalism fair and square.Support Our Journalism
Conversations
The opinions expressed in reader contributions are those of the respective author only, and do not reflect the opinions/views of Kashmir Observer or/and it's affiliate.