Div Com reviews modalities for relocation of Bunker at Palladium Cinema

Srinagar—Divisional Commissioner Kashmir Baseer Ahmad Khan on Friday reviewed the modalities for removal of security bunker at the Palladium cinema located in Lal Chowk during a meeting.

The meeting was attended by Deputy Commissioner Srinagar, DIG JKP, DIG’s from CRPF, VC SDA, Joint Commissioner SMC and other officials.

The Div Com said that following the demand from local shopkeepers and in tune with the requirement for smooth movement of people and aesthetics of the area, the bunker needs to be relocated to some other place.

He directed the DC Srinagar to identify alternate locations for the bunker and in consultation with the concerned officials the final location should be finalized. The DIG CRPF said that once the alternate feasible location is provided, the bunker will be removed in the interest of general public.