Div Com reviews formulation of Water Regulatory Policy

Srinagar—Divisional Com­missioner Kashmir, Baseer Ah­mad Khan on Tuesday chaired a meeting to set into motion the preliminary work for the formu­lation of Water Regulatory Policy aimed at conserving and exploit­ing the water bodies of Kashmir in an eco-sustainable way.

The meeting was attended by Deputy Commissioner of all dis­tricts of Kashmir division via video conferencing. CE PHE, VC LAWDA and officials represent­ing various departments were present at the meeting.

The Div Com said that the state is bestowed with bountiful wa­ter resources which need to be preserved for posterity. He said Water Regulatory Policy will go a long way in formulating a road­map for their conservation.

He directed all DDC’s to formu­late a team comprising Irrigation and Flood Control, Forest, Revenue and allied departments that will map entire water resources in their respective districts. He said that the team will validate the data with oth­er sources and also delineate their boundaries as were present in earli­est records. He directed the officials present to formulate comprehen­sive report within one month.

The Div Com said that the aim of the exercise is to save water bodies, address all environmental concerns that affect water bodies, indicate areas prone to drought and other problems, map water resources in each district, suggest a way to help in maintaining the quality of water and other related issues.

Khan directed the officials to get help from Department of Re­mote Sensing and Kashmir Uni­versity who have already com­piled data on water resources. He said that after getting data, reme­dial steps and various actions will be taken to mitigate the issues fac­ing water bodies.

