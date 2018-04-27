Div Com inspects Rambagh flyover project

Finishing touch on first phase of flyover
Srinagar—Divisional Commissioner Kashmir Baseer Ahmad Khan today inspected the construction work on Jahangir Chowk-Rambagh flyover and TRC Grade separator and directed the officials to complete the projects in a mission mode.
The Div Com was accompanied by DDC Srinagar, Traffic advisor and officials of R&B, ERA and the construction company. The Div Com said that the work needs to be expedited wherever there is scope. He expressed satisfaction at the pace of work on the first phase of Jahangir Chowk-Rambagh flyover. The 1.5 km stretch of the flyover will start at Bakshi Stadium and end at Barzalla bridge. He was informed that the street lights have been already installed and tested. He directed the officials to finish the macadamisation process at the earliest, He was informed that the macadamisation is currently being done along the road beneath the flyover and macadamisation of flyover will be started concurrently.
The Div Com directed the officials to complete all finishing work in the first week of May as the commissioning of the project will go a long way in decongesting the traffic. With regards to TRC grade separator, the Div Com said that the work need to be expedited on all fronts. He also inspected the macadamisation work going at TRC.
