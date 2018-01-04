Div Com finalizes land for Estate Colony at Alochi Bagh

Srinagar—Divisional Commissioner Kashmir Baseer Ahmad Khan on Wednesday visited Alochi Bagh to finalize the land for the construction of residential quarters for the move employees of the State.

While reviewing the sitemap, Divisional Commissioner was informed that 110 kanals of land is available for the development of Estate Colony at Alochi Bagh.

After seeking clarification on various modalities from the revenue officers, Divisional Commissioner Kashmir on spot finalized the land for the development of Estate Colony.

He directed Deputy Commissioner Srinagar to complete all the revenue papers immediately and send them to the concerned department at an earliest.

R&B Engineers was also directed to prepare a DPR on priority basis so that the construction will be started soon.

Deputy Commissioner Srinagar Dr Syed Abid Rashid Shah, Deputy Director Estates, Superintending Engineer R&B, Deputy Director Planning, Concerned Tehsildars and other concerned officers were accompanying the dignitary.

Div Com reviews constitution of “Empowered Committee” to regulate constructions in City

Divisional Commissioner Kashmir Baseer Ahmad Khan on Wednesday convened a meeting to review the constitution of “Empowered Committee” for scrutinizing the applications submitted by the applicants to regulate the unauthorized construction of buildings in Srinagar city as per under SRO 391.

Div Com directed officers that the city will be segregated in four zones A, B, C, and D for the regularization of illegal & unauthorized constructions in a transparent manner.

Div com will vet all such cases personally for final approval.

On the occasion, Divisional Commissioner Kashmir said that no new colony would be developed in the capital city unless proper permission will be issued from the district administration. Div Com directed all officers to implement the order in letter and spirit.

DC Srinagar, DC Budgam, ADC Ganderbal, DIG Central, VC SDA, VC LAWDA, Commissioner SMC, Town Planner, Executive Engineers from R&B, PHE & I&FC, Deputy Director Planning and other concerned officers were present in this meeting.