Div Com for expediting work on core dev projects

Srinagar—Divisional Commissioner Kashmir, Baseer Ahmad Khan Monday called for expediting work on all prestigious development projects in the City for ensuring their time-bound completion.

The Divisional Commissioner stated this while chairing 17th Divisional Level Committee (DLC) meeting of Economic Reconstruction Agency (ERA). The meeting was convened to discuss land acquisition cases, rehabilitation plan and other issues regarding the Expressway Corridor (Flyover) from Jehangir Chowk to Ram Bagh and Grade Separator (Mini Flyover) at TRC crossing.

He directed Director ERA to immediately ensure the vacation of authorized occupants from Jehangir Complex, constructed for rehabilitation of flyover affected shopkeepers, within a month. He stressed that shops should be allocated to bona fide allottees only.

Khan directed the Revenue Officers to speed up the process of land acquisition, wherever necessary for the completion of the prestigious projects and remove other bottlenecks quickly so that the projects are completed within the timeframe.

He reiterated that administration would provide every possible support so that Jehangir Chowk-Rambagh Flyover and Mini Flyover TRC (Grade Separator) meet their deadlines. He sought daily report regarding the progress of the work of these projects.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Srinagar, Director ERA, Commissioner SMC, Chief Engineers of R&B, UEED, PHE & PDD, Deputy Director Planning, Representatives of JK Bank Limited and Government Arts Emporium, and other concerned attended the meeting.