Div Com directs immediate up gradation of facilities at Parimpora bus stand

Srinagar— Divisional Commissioner Kashmir, Baseer Ahmad Khan on Saturday directed immediate upgradation of facilities including passenger shelter sheds, washroom blocks and separate zone of vendors at Parimpora bus stand so that both passengers and transporters don’t feel any inconvenience at the terminal.

The Div Com was speaking at a meeting he chaired to review the overall traffic scenario in Srinagar. The meeting was attended by IGP Traffic Basant Rath, DDC Srinagar Syed Abid Rashid, RTO Kashmir, SMC Commissioner, Traffic Advisor, other officials representing various departments and representatives of various passenger bus unions.

The transporters informed the meeting that around 1.5 lakh passengers and thousands of transporters use the Parimpora bus stand on a daily basis, but it lacks basic facilities.

The Div Com directed the SMC, SDA and R&B to immediately start the work on community bathroom blocks under Swachh Bharat Mission. He also directed SMC to immediately start sanitation drive in the area and build passenger sheds. He said that all vendors will be shifted from Parimpora bus stand and given a proper separate place. He also directed the SDA to explore opening of more gates to the bus stand so that the traffic congestion is avoided.

He said that that the bus stops will be redesigned and illegal encroachments removed under a massive drive to be started soon.

Khan also directed the DC Srinagar and RTO Kashmir to verify the cases of flood-affected vehicles so that compensation will be provided to the genuine affectees.

IGP Traffic said that the administration is working for the benefit of people and transporters alike and the later need to adhere to rules and regulations. He asked the passenger bus owners to desist from overloading and stopping at random places to pick passengers. He said that every driver and conductor should be in uniform and under no circumstances women need to be seen standing in the passenger vehicles. He said that vehicles found indulging in overloading will be punished under the law.