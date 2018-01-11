Div Com conducts city tour to inspect developmental works

Srinagar—Divisional Commissioner Kashmir, Baseer Ahmad Khan, on Wednesday conducted an extensive motorable drive along with a cavalcade of 30 vehicles from Amar Singh College to Ram Bagh flyover stretch to inspect the patchwork and other necessary works going-on on the bridge.

Div Com directed ERA engineers to complete the construction work at an earliest while keeping safety parameters on board so that the commuters can benefit from it.

Later, Divisional Commissioner Kashmir visited Lal Chowk area, where the members of Trader Federation Lal Chowk appraised him with their various grievances.

Giving patient hearing, Div Com passed on-spot direction to Commissioner SMC and SSP Srinagar to start an intense drive on daily basis to remove all roadside vendors in the area so that shopkeepers, pedestrians and commuters do face any kind of problem. He further directed violators should be dealt strictly and punished as per the prescribed law.

He also asked Traffic Advisor and Commissioner SMC to map-out the areas for temporary car parking in the vicinity of city centre immediately for the benefit of traders.

As per the demand of the business community, Khan directed SMC officers to install all additional lights in the Palladium Street, Koker-Bazar and Court Road areas at an earliest so that the business activity in the Lal Chowk area will go on till late hours.

Div Com assured traders community of Lal Chowk that their other grievances will be redressed on priority basis soon.

Deputy Commissioner Srinagar Dr. Syed Abid Rashid, Commissioner SMC Reyaz Ahmad Wani, SSP Traffic Tahir Saleem, SP (South) Srinagar, ARTO Kashmir, Engineers from ERA, and other concerned officers were accompanying the Divisional Commissioner.