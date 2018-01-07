Div Com chairs 108th HLC meeting of LAWDA

Srinagar—Divisional Commissioner, Kashmir, Baseer Ahmad Khan Saturday chaired the 108th High-Level Committee (HLC) meeting of LAWDA regarding capping of plots and cash compensation to the Dal Dwellers.

The meeting was informed that the plots and cash compensation will be provided to the Dal Dwellers against the structures at Abi Nowpora, Abi Karpora, Nandpora and Karpora-Batpora which are to be removed under the Dal Development and Lakes & Waterways Development programmes by the LAWDA.

It was further informed that 3100 plots were developed in Rakh-i-Arth Bemina in which 2200 plots of 7 marlas each were already allotted to Dal Dwellers. A total 750 pacca and kacha structures were constructed by dwellers on the Rakh-i-Arth Bemina which are replete with sewerage, drainage, electricity, water supply and blacktopping of roads.

It was said that the plots have been capped as per the requirements and convenience of the people which were shifted from the Dal areas. The plots and cash compensation were given to the families as per the field verification, submission ofAadhaar cards and other requisite formalities.

During the meeting, various cases regarding allotment of plots and cash compensation to Dal dwellers for their rehabilitation at Rakhi Arath were approved.

Div Com directed LAWDA to demolish those structures in the Dal vicinity immediately whose owners have already received compensation.

He stressed upon the concerned authorities to speed up the rehabilitation process and clear the pending cases immediately so that the pristine glory of Dal Lake is revived.

Deputy Commissioner Srinagar, VC LAWDA, Secretary LAWDA, Collector LAWDA, VC SDA, Executive Engineer UEED, Joint Commissioner SMC, Executive Engineer LAWDA, Deputy Director Planning and other concerned officers were present in the meeting.