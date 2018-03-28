Director FTII Pune inaugurates Digital Film Production course

Srinagar—A month-long Foun­dation Course in Digital Film Pro­duction jointly organized by Film & Television Institute of India (FTII), Pune and Department of Informa­tion and Public Relations (DIPR), J&K commenced here today.

“This unique course which commenced here today is aimed at equipping the media profession­als from J&K with advanced film­making skills,” said Director, FTII, Pune, Mr Bhupendra Kainthola while inaugurating the course.

He said FTII’s professional as­sociation with DIPR-JK has just begun and it would continue in future to expose media profes­sionals from the state to the ad­vanced technologies and skills in different areas of film production and to enable them meet the job market challenges.

Kainthola said the spirit be­hind conducting courses in dif­ferent cities is to groom film makers and acquaint them with story-telling and latest film pro­duction techniques.

He said under the initiative of Skilling India in Film and Televi­sion (SKIFT), FTII has already trained around 2600 youth in 19 cities in different courses like digital editing, cinematography, direction, action, script writing and acting.

“This is a maiden one month long Foundation Course in Digital Film Production to be taught any­where in the country. The journey has begun and we will keep com­ing here as long as state govern­ment keeps us encouraging for conducting different courses for the local youth,” he said while re­ferring to the course which com­menced at Srinagar today.

Overwhelmed by the enthu­siasm shown by JK’s media students to the FTII initiative, Mr Kainthola announced that FTII Pune will shortly organize a crash course for 15 media stu­dents from J&K in Digital Film Editing at FTII campus in Pune.

Giving the brief history of FTII, Kainthola said; “The insti­tute has film orientation courses for even school going kids. It is better to familiarize them about film making and other related ac­tivities at young age so that they can decide about their future in film and documentary making.”

He said FTII offers a range of scholarships for meritorious stu­dents who get admission at the Institute.

Speaking on the occasion, Di­rector Information & Public Rela­tions, Muneer-ul-Islam expressed gratitude to FTII Pune for having organized the month-long course in Digital Film Production at Sri­nagar. He said DIPR will always fa­cilitate the exposure and means of honing skills in any form of media for aspiring journalism and media professionals from the state.

Muneer-ul-Islam said the Chief Minister is very keen to encour­age the budding film makers of state and is very glad to know about FTII initiative for JK youth. “The Chief Minister has even promised to provide scholarship to the students who can secure admission at FTII Pune,” he said.

Muneer-ul-Islam said DIPR is ready to elevate the skills of youth in the media industry and would facilitate such programmes for them so that they can keep pace with changing requirements of media and film industry.

Jayshree Kanal, Course Direc­tor said that participants will be taught storytelling techniques, visual grammar, acting and other genres in the month long course.

She hoped that it will be a won­derful learning experience for trainees and a five minute prod­uct is expected from each of them.

Mr Sandeep Shahare from FTII faculty gave a brief resume of the Foundation Course.

The inaugural function was attended by Joint Director Kash­mir Zahoor Ahmed Mir, Deputy Director Information (PR) Head­quarters, Sheikh Zahoor, Ad­ministrative Officer Munnawar Khawaja, Field Publicity Officer Muhammad Aslam Khan and other officials of DIPR.

Deputy Director News Door­darshan Kendra Srinagar, Qazi Salman, Deputy Director News Radio Kashmir Srinagar, Mush­taq Ahmad Tantray, Deputy Di­rector Press Information Bureau, Mohammad Abbas and other of­ficials of Doordarshan and Radio were also present on the occasion.

The function was also at­tended by renowned filmmakers of Kashmir including Shafqat Habib, Mushtaq Ali Ahmed, Gul Riyaz, Masood Muntazir, Mush­taq Bala, Jalal-ud-Din Baba and noted music composer Raja Bilal. Hundreds of media students from various universities and colleges also attended the function.

Director FTII also interacted with media students and filmmak­ers from J&K and responded to their queries regarding film making.

Earlier in his introductory speech, AECO DIPR Shakeel Shan welcomed the guests and gave a brief introduction about connection between film making and Kashmir.

Nazir Ganie, Course Coordina­tor presented the vote of thanks.

Later, Director DIPR-JK also presented momentous and Kash­miri shawls to the FTII dignitaries