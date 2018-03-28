Director FTII Pune inaugurates Digital Film Production course

“This unique course which commenced here today is aimed at equipping the media professionals from J&K with advanced filmmaking skills.”
Srinagar—A month-long Foundation Course in Digital Film Production jointly organized by Film & Television Institute of India (FTII), Pune and Department of Information and Public Relations (DIPR), J&K commenced here today.
“This unique course which commenced here today is aimed at equipping the media professionals from J&K with advanced filmmaking skills,” said Director, FTII, Pune, Mr Bhupendra Kainthola while inaugurating the course.
He said FTII’s professional association with DIPR-JK has just begun and it would continue in future to expose media professionals from the state to the advanced technologies and skills in different areas of film production and to enable them meet the job market challenges.
Kainthola said the spirit behind conducting courses in different cities is to groom film makers and acquaint them with story-telling and latest film production techniques.
He said under the initiative of Skilling India in Film and Television (SKIFT), FTII has already trained around 2600 youth in 19 cities in different courses like digital editing, cinematography, direction, action, script writing and acting.
“This is a maiden one month long Foundation Course in Digital Film Production to be taught anywhere in the country. The journey has begun and we will keep coming here as long as state government keeps us encouraging for conducting different courses for the local youth,” he said while referring to the course which commenced at Srinagar today.
Overwhelmed by the enthusiasm shown by JK’s media students to the FTII initiative, Mr Kainthola announced that FTII Pune will shortly organize a crash course for 15 media students from J&K in Digital Film Editing at FTII campus in Pune.
Giving the brief history of FTII, Kainthola said; “The institute has film orientation courses for even school going kids. It is better to familiarize them about film making and other related activities at young age so that they can decide about their future in film and documentary making.”
He said FTII offers a range of scholarships for meritorious students who get admission at the Institute.
Speaking on the occasion, Director Information & Public Relations, Muneer-ul-Islam expressed gratitude to FTII Pune for having organized the month-long course in Digital Film Production at Srinagar. He said DIPR will always facilitate the exposure and means of honing skills in any form of media for aspiring journalism and media professionals from the state.
Muneer-ul-Islam said the Chief Minister is very keen to encourage the budding film makers of state and is very glad to know about FTII initiative for JK youth. “The Chief Minister has even promised to provide scholarship to the students who can secure admission at FTII Pune,” he said.
Muneer-ul-Islam said DIPR is ready to elevate the skills of youth in the media industry and would facilitate such programmes for them so that they can keep pace with changing requirements of media and film industry.
Jayshree Kanal, Course Director said that participants will be taught storytelling techniques, visual grammar, acting and other genres in the month long course.
She hoped that it will be a wonderful learning experience for trainees and a five minute product is expected from each of them.
Mr Sandeep Shahare from FTII faculty gave a brief resume of the Foundation Course.
The inaugural function was attended by Joint Director Kashmir Zahoor Ahmed Mir, Deputy Director Information (PR) Headquarters, Sheikh Zahoor, Administrative Officer Munnawar Khawaja, Field Publicity Officer Muhammad Aslam Khan and other officials of DIPR.
Deputy Director News Doordarshan Kendra Srinagar, Qazi Salman, Deputy Director News Radio Kashmir Srinagar, Mushtaq Ahmad Tantray, Deputy Director Press Information Bureau, Mohammad Abbas and other officials of Doordarshan and Radio were also present on the occasion.
The function was also attended by renowned filmmakers of Kashmir including Shafqat Habib, Mushtaq Ali Ahmed, Gul Riyaz, Masood Muntazir, Mushtaq Bala, Jalal-ud-Din Baba and noted music composer Raja Bilal. Hundreds of media students from various universities and colleges also attended the function.
Director FTII also interacted with media students and filmmakers from J&K and responded to their queries regarding film making.
Earlier in his introductory speech, AECO DIPR Shakeel Shan welcomed the guests and gave a brief introduction about connection between film making and Kashmir.
Nazir Ganie, Course Coordinator presented the vote of thanks.
Later, Director DIPR-JK also presented momentous and Kashmiri shawls to the FTII dignitaries
