Dir SKIMS being punished for no reason, say protesters

Srinagar—The Government decision to attach Director SKIMS Dr AG Ahangar sparked protest in different parts of Valley.

The faculty members of the Institute observed a strike while Residents Doctors Association also held protest resenting government action.

After a media report that some doctors at SKIMS have been indulging in private practice, the Director SKIMS, Dr AG Ahangar was removed while three others erring doctors were attached.

Reliable sources told news agency CNS that Dr Ahangar in a communiqué to Government had informed the authorities about the menace of private practice, however, due to some unknown reasons no heed was given to the repeated communiqués from the Director SKIMS.

A large number of people from South Kashmir’s Tral town assembled here in Press Enclave and held a protest asking Mehbooba Mufti led government to revoke its decision and reinstate Dr Ahangar without any delay.

The protesters carrying placards and banners alleged that Dr Ahangar was made scapegoat to suit the designs of vested interest elements.

The protesters were addressed by High Court Bar Association General Secretary Advocate GN Shaheen.

Meanwhile, representatives of Resident Doctors Association and Non-Gazetted Employees Welfare Association, SKIMS held a meeting and discussed the present scenario. The members condemned the step taken by Government unanimously. Both associations stressed upon earliest reinstatement of Director, SKIMS.

“It was declared that RDA, SKIMS shall continue their strike barring emergencies, Day Care Oncology and ICU services. Furthermore, NGEWA and all employees shall sit in protest against seeking reinstatement of Director. Furthermore, NGEWA and all employees shall hold sit-in protest for 2 hours on daily basis,” the RDA said.