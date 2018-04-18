Dir CHTI inaugurates 2-day PCP for CUK admn staff

Srinagar—The two-day Personal Contact Programme (PCP) for the trainees, from the administrative staff of the Central University of Kashmir (CUK) registered for Prabodh, Praveen and Pragya courses respectively, under Hindi Teaching Scheme, began at Nowgam-II administrative cum academic block of the varsity here Tuesday.

Central Hindi Training Institute (CHTI) Director, Dr. Jai Prakash Kadam in the presence of Registrar, CUK, Prof. M Afzal Zargar, Finance Officer, Mr. Bashir Ahmad Haji, CHTI Assistant Director, Mr. Karan Singh, Hindi Adhikari, Ms Sakeena Akhter and other functionaries of the varsity, inaugurated the programme, organized by the Rajbhasha Cell of the varsity.

Addressing the gathering, Dr. Jai Prakash Kadam said the main objective of holding the PCP was to correct and rectify the mistakes done by trainees while completing their assignments. He asked the trainees to write the words they learn from time to time in order to gain proficiency in their writing skills. Dr. Jai Prakash Kadam further said that languages does not belong to any particular religious belief and cannot be associated with any specific community, region, religion or society. “Languages are not only for expressing thoughts, but they link and connect people with one another,” he said, adding that before learning language of any particular region, one should get fully acquainted with the culture, traditions and art of that particular region.

Registrar, Prof. M Afzal Zargar while speaking on the occasion, said that during the last three years, several employees of the university have qualified Prabodh, Praveen and Pragya with flying colors and some of them have already started doing file work in Hindi. He said the employees are keen to learn during the lectures to be delivered during the programme and clarify doubts and mistakes with regard to the use of Hindi, both in writing and speaking. He also gave details about the academic programmes offered by the university and the progress made on the infrastructure development.

Hindi Adhikari, Ms. Sakina Akhter, informed the participants about the role of Raj Bhasha Cell in promoting the use of Hindi writing in the university. She said the Cell conducts regular classes of the trainees and help them in completing their assignments on time.

Finance Officer, Mr. Bashir Ahmad Haji while proposing the vote of thanks asked the trainees to continuously interact with the experts during these two days in order to gain more knowledge about Hindi writing and reading.