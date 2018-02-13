Dialysis facility to be provided in all District Hospitals: Govt

Jammu—Minister for Health and Medical Education, Bali Bhagat today informed the Legislative Assembly that every District Hospital in the State will be provided with dialysis facility within next two months.
Replying to a Question by MLA Kupwara Advocate Bashir Ahmad Dar, the Minister said that one Dialysis Centre is being established in District Kupwara under Centrally Sponsored Scheme “National Dialysis Programme (NDP)” and for District Hospital Handwara, funds have been released under National Health Mission during the current fiscal, he added.
While replying to another part of the Question the Minister said that the MoU submitted earlier to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare for setting up a Tertiary Care Cancer Centre (TCCC) at Kupwara was not accepted. He said the Union Government has sought Atomic Energy Regulatory Board (AERB)/ Baba Atomic Research Centre (BARC) approved layout plan and approved letter. The same has not been obtained from AERB/BARC and the approval letter along with revised MoU has been submitted to Union Government for approval and funding. As soon as the formal sanction and grant-in-aid is received, necessary steps would be taken to establish TCCC at Kupwara, said the Minister.
Bali further informed that the efforts are being made to provide the facilities in terms of infrastructure, hospital machinery, equipment and manpower etc to the level of District Hospital in respect of Kupwara Hospital. He said that there is no medical staff member is working in other institutions outside the constituency. He said free medicines under Free Drug Policy are available in the health institutions of Kupwara Constituency.
Nawang Rigzin Jora, G M Saroori and Altaf Ahmad Wani raised supplementary queries to the main Question and called for further streamlining the healthcare facilities, especially the Dialysis facilities in their constituencies.
