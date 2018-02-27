DHSK to start GoI initiative First Responder Course

Srinagar—Directorate of Health Services, Kashmir (DHSK) is starting a First Responder Course(FRC) un­der the initiative ‘Skill for life, Save a life’ launched by Ministry of Health & Family Welfare,(MoHFW) Govern­ment of India (GoI) in collabo­ration with All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Faculty. First Responder Course has been introduced by the Union Health Ministry to empower every citizen to be the first person to provide pre hospital care in terms of first aid & initial care in case of an emergency.

DHSK will be launching the FRC in the month of March 2018 and the train­ings will be imparted by National Institute of Health & Family Welfare (NIHFW) certified FRC Instructors of the Directorate who were trained by AIIMS Faculty previously. The first batch will be supervised by AIIMS faculty. The curriculum for the courses has been de­signed by the National In­stitute of Health and Family Welfare and the All India In­stitute of Medical Sciences.

Dr. Saleem-ur-Rehman, Director Health Services, Kashmir said that the first few minutes are the most important for any trauma patient and the initial care he or she receives in that time can help in saving the victim’s life. This initiative by MoHFW will go a long way in managing trauma pa­tients. He said that the certif­icate course can be availed by anybody across J&K and one has to just submit FRC form online which is avail­able on our official website www.dhskashmir.comand people will be trained on first come first serve basis.