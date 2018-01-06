Detainees accuse police of harassment

Srinagar— Jammu Kashmir Muslim League activist Zahoor Ahmed Karra and Gazi Javaid Baba who are presently under detention in police station MR Gunj Srinagar Friday alleged that a police party not only damaged their house during raid but they were also harassed inside the police station.

“I was picked up during a raid at my house in Fathekadal Srinagar. The police party damaged windows and doors of my house. I as well as Ghazi Javaid Baba were harassed in the police station.

When contacted, a police official termed the allegations totally baseless and fabricated. “We call them to police station on Friday and freed them. You can check their houses yourself. They are just lying,” he said.