Despite SVO probe, KU fails to take action against backdoor appointee

Srinagar—Despite State Vigi­lance Organisation (SVO) reg­istering an FIR against the Vice Chancellor University of Kash­mir and other officers for their involvement in the appointment of an ineligible candidate in the varsity, no action has been taken against the erring candidate so far by the KU authorities.

Sources told KNS that the ineli­gible candidate, who was appointed as Medical Officer in 2015 despite not being eligible for the post contin­ues to attend her duties even after the vigilance probe and University Council asking the concerned au­thorities to keep her appointment in abeyance. Earlier, this month, the SVO had registered a case against the Vice-Chancellor, and other offi­cers and official of Kashmir Univer­sity for appointing an @ineligible candidate namely Dr Suraya Jan to the post of Medical officer illegally and fraudulently by abuse of their official position as public servants in response to advertisement pub­lished by authorities of Kashmir university dated 11-12-2014.”

“The candidate on other hand was not qualifying as per terms and condition laid down in the advertisement notice The com­mission of this act by the Vice Chancellor and other officers and officials of the Kashmir Univer­sity/Screening officer Via-a-vis beneficiary disclose offences un­der Section 5(1) (d) PC Act Samvat 2006 read with section 120-B of RPC punishable U/S 5(2) of the Act,” the SVO had said in a statement.

Accordingly, Case FIR No. 04/2018 P/S VOK was registered and an investigation was taken up,” the statement added.

However, sources said, that a strong lobby within the KU was shielding the misdeeds of the err­ing officers and officials to not only save the skin of Dr Suraya but the VC and other involved in the case. “A strong lobby within the KU is trying to hush-up the case as not only Dr Suraya, but daughter of Vice Chancellor of Central Univer­sity of Kashmir (CUK) too has been appointed fraudulently as Medi­cal Officer in the KU. If the case if investigated thoroughly, more skeletons of illegalities and wrong-doings would tumble out of the cupboard of KU VC,” they alleged.

A delegation of employees of the KU on the condition of ano­nymity said, “The Health Center, where these illegal appointments have been made serves hundreds and hundreds of students and employees of the KU. The work­ing of the Health Center may get affected, if appropriate measures are not taken immediately, and the backdoor appointees are not shown the door. It is irony that even after vigilance probe and University Council decision, the backdoor appointees continue to work at the postings,” they rued.

Public Relation Officer (PRO) KU said that taking suo-moto cogni­zance of Chancellor’s observation in the University Council meeting on 24-10-2017, the Vice-Chancellor ordered constitution of a commit­tee to examine the issue thread­bare. “The committee observed that the whole issue needs a broad based review and till this review is conducted, the appointment of Dr Surya Jan and Dr Iqra Mehraj be put into abeyance in tune with rule of law. The university issued for­mal orders toput the appointment of two medical officers in abeyance on Nov 15, 2017,” he said.

“Right now the two medical officers are operating on court di­rections,” he said. (KNS)