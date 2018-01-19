Department of Animal Husbandry leaves trainees in lurch

These job aspirants from different districts of Kashmir Valley assembled here in Press Enclave Srinagar on Wednesday.
Srinagar: -Department of Animal Husbandry in Kashmir Valley has left over 200 job aspirants in lurch.
These job aspirants from different districts of Kashmir Valley assembled here in Press Enclave Srinagar on Wednesday. They alleged that after receiving training from the Department as Stock Assistants and Artificial Insemination from 2009 to 2016, they were only provided certificates and are working right now without any remuneration.
A job aspirant Zahoor Ahmed Bhat from Palhalan Pattan said that Department of Animal Husbandry had assured them that they will be provided jobs but till date nothing has been done for them.
“Ironically, the Department is adjusting those persons who lack this training. Despite trained ones, we are being ignored,” they said.
Despite repeated attempts, the concerned officials could not be contacted.
Be part of Open Journalism
At Kashmir Observer we pride ourselves for being open, honest and unbiased. If you have noticed we haven’t put up a paywall unlike many news organisations, – as we want to keep our journalism open. We believe journalism should be open, fearless and unbiased. Open information helps with informed decisions.
Journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce, despite all the hardships we still do it, because we believe our perspective matters – because it might well be your perspective, too. Today more people are reading Kashmir Observer than ever, but only a handful are paying and advertising revenues across the media industry is falling fast.
If everyone who reads our reporting, helps to support it, our future would be much more secure and we will be able to keep our and your perspective going. So if we may ask, we ask your help in keeping the Kashmir Observer’s journalism fair and square.Support Our Journalism
Conversations
The opinions expressed in reader contributions are those of the respective author only, and do not reflect the opinions/views of Kashmir Observer or/and it's affiliate.