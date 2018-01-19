Department of Animal Husbandry leaves trainees in lurch

Srinagar: -Department of Animal Husbandry in Kashmir Valley has left over 200 job aspirants in lurch.

These job aspirants from different districts of Kashmir Valley assembled here in Press Enclave Srinagar on Wednesday. They alleged that after receiving training from the Department as Stock Assistants and Artificial Insemination from 2009 to 2016, they were only provided certificates and are working right now without any remuneration.

A job aspirant Zahoor Ahmed Bhat from Palhalan Pattan said that Department of Animal Husbandry had assured them that they will be provided jobs but till date nothing has been done for them.

“Ironically, the Department is adjusting those persons who lack this training. Despite trained ones, we are being ignored,” they said.

Despite repeated attempts, the concerned officials could not be contacted.